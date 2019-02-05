Kenshoo Launches Full Support for Amazon's Advertising API in Japan

SAN FRANCISCO, February 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Japanese marketers are eager to use the first major platform to offer access to Amazon Japan and the global industry's most robust solution

kenshoo.com ( www.Kenshoo.com ), a global leader in marketing technology, today launched full support for Amazon's Advertising API in Japan, filling a void for sophisticated e-commerce campaign management and rounding out Kenshoo's cross-channel marketing platform that's become critical to Japanese brands. Bringing experience and expertise from its other global markets (including the U.S. and EMEA) to Japan, Kenshoo becomes the first and most-robust marketing technology to offer exclusive access to, and solutions for, Amazon Japan.

"Japan is one of Amazon's strongest global markets - the e-commerce site is the fifth most-visited site in Japan and the 48th most-visited site globally - making Kenshoo Ecommerce's unrivaled campaign creation, management and optimization capabilities critically important for Amazon advertisers in Japan," said Oren Stern, general manager, e-commerce at Kenshoo.

Demand for sophisticated Amazon Advertising campaign management in Japan is high.

"As soon as we heard that Kenshoo was bringing its Ecommerce product to the Japanese market, we knew we wanted to be one of the first brands to use it," Abhishek Kumar, Head of Ecommerce of RB Japan. "Amazon is one of our most important sales channels, and Kenshoo Ecommerce enables us to build efficiencies and better understand product performance at scale."

Agencies are already in the process of adopting Kenshoo Ecommerce in Japan, including Gaprise, and Exidea, who will be onboarding brands to capitalize on the astounding opportunity to reach and engage shoppers made possible by Amazon.

Amazon continues to be a growing force in the global market, with 2018 prime day sales totaling $4.2 billion, a 74% increase from 2017. Total monthly ad spending on Amazon across all Kenshoo clients on the platform increased more than 5x in 2018.

Kenshoo Ecommerce's track record around the globe is unparalleled, with more than 500 brands using the platform to plan, execute, measure and optimize Amazon Advertising. Under Armour increased revenue by 156% in five European markets (Italy, Spain, France, U.K. and Germany) by partnering with Kenshoo to efficiently scale its efforts. Kenshoo Ecommerce enabled a top cell phone accessories brand to increase conversions 40%, tripling its ROI. iCrossing turned to Kenshoo Ecommerce to lift ad-attributed revenue 688% for its client, LG Electronics.

Kenshoo Ecommerce helps advertisers drive success on Amazon by providing holistic insights and measurement of all activity on and off Amazon; an end-to-end view of product performance on Amazon - from competitive pricing to ad performance and more; scaled Amazon efforts with expert campaign automation and management tools; and smart budget management to plan, forecast, optimize and monitor budgets for the best results.

"Kenshoo Ecommerce has brought advanced Amazon campaign management capabilities to Japan, and marketers should expect the same game-changing advantages they've come to rely on in using Kenshoo to manage search, social and mobile marketing campaigns," added Stern.

Visit kenshoo.com/amazon-advertising-japan-announcement for more information on Kenshoo Ecommerce's support for Amazon Japan.

