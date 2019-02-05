Joseph Abboud:

What: Joseph Abboud NYFW Fall Winter 2019 Runway Show

When/Where: Monday, February 4, 2019 at 6:00 PM/ South Street Seaport Pier 16

Who: Neil Patrick Harris, David Burtka, Billy Porter, Nolan Carroll II, Eric Rutherford, Johannes Huebl, Chazz Palminteri, Davis Webb.

About: Menswear Fashion Designer, Joseph Abboud debuted his Fall 2019 collection in a runway show on Monday February 4th at 6PM during New York Fashion Week. The collection celebrates themes of inclusivity, discovery, and Americana.

"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."

During the peak of immigration through Ellis Island at the turn of the 20th century, this phrase, etched onto the Statue of Liberty, welcomed weary travelers after their difficult journeys toward a better life. Written by Emma Lazarus, these words represent the very soul of our country-the American Dream-and they serve as the foundation for the Joseph Abboud Fall 2019 collection.

For over 30 years, the Joseph Abboud brand has stood for inclusionary masculinity, producing American-made clothing for all men. As such, this season, we aim to celebrate the melting pot that is America and those courageous enough to search out a new beginning.

An homage to those early immigrants, the Fall 2019 collection recalls the clothes they wore as they pursued their destiny. Each garment has a story to tell, with washed fabrics, raw edges, and surprising combinations of texture and pattern reflecting homespun wares from around the world. The men who travelled here to forge a new nation were at once modest, proud, and filled with character. So too were their clothes, perhaps handed down from a father or grandfather. Mismatched buttons, sheared shoulders, and patches crafted from remnants of antique Kilim rugs nod to the care with which one might mend his treasured wardrobe, carried from one life to the next.

With a vintage palette and lived-in essence, the Fall collection features noble fabrics like washed tweeds, vintage velvets, and time worn flannels that inspire a workman-like tone. Trousers are full to allow for movement; capes wrap around the body like blankets; purposeful bellows pockets run throughout; and layering, a brand signature, is unstudied and eclectic. Each piece is as individual as the person who wears it. The utilitarian theme carries over to the accessories. Leather bags and duffels are made with functionality in mind; distressed fedoras and caps, designed in collaboration with Albertus Swaenpoel, have a time-worn quality. Eveningwear, too, remains humble, imbued with an heirloom feel and hard-earned confidence.

Leather footwear, the product of our ongoing collaboration with American heritage shoemaker Allen Edmonds, is inspired by sturdy work boots. Allen Edmonds, like Joseph Abboud, encapsulates the American spirit with their time tested lasts and designs. Goodyear welted and handcrafted in Port Washington, Wisconsin, their footwear combines a reliability and quality that men recognize and trust.

Set in the spirit of Ellis Island at Pier 16-part of the South Street Seaport Museum-this show honors who we were and who we are. As the grandson of Lebanese immigrants, it gives me great pride to celebrate America's rich tapestry and diverse heritage the best way I know how: By making timeless, authentic, and quality clothes for all Americans.

CREDITS:

Styling Bill Mullen

Hair Thom Priano for R+CO

Makeup Manana Saralidze for MENAJI

Music Javier Peral Music

Production Moda Tech

About Joseph Abboud

Since the age of sixteen, Joseph Abboud has been passionate about fashion. He started his career in menswear at Louis of Boston and later Polo Ralph Lauren. In 1987, Joseph Abboud launched his own eponymous label. Shortly after its debut, Abboud was accorded numerous honors including the distinction of being the only designer to have received the coveted Menswear Designer of the Year twice in a row (1989 1990) from the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Other awards and honors include The Cutty Sark Award for Most Promising Menswear Designer in 1988, the first Woolmark Award for Distinguished Fashion in 1989 and again in March of 1993. Numerous other prestigious awards have followed including Person of the Year from the American Apparel Footwear Association and the Lifetime Achievement Award from MR magazine in 2016.

Abboud began working with Tailored Brands, Inc. (NYSE: TLRD) as Chief Creative Director in December 2012. Abboud was reunited with his namesake brand in August 2013 when Tailored Brands Inc. acquired JA Holding Inc., the parent company of the celebrated American clothing brand, Joseph Abboud. The Abboud label was re-launched, reestablishing the brand as a sophisticated modern-American lifestyle collection. The Joseph Abboud designer collection launched in October 2014 on JosephAbboud.com and is now available at the Joseph Abboud Flagship Store in New York City.

For more information on Joseph Abboud, please visit www.josephabboud.com.

