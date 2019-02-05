Qatar Defeated Japan 3-1 for the Country's First Major Tournament Win

STATS, the worldwide leader in sports data and intelligence, congratulates the Qatar National Team on a remarkable win at the 2019 AFC Asian Cup.

A tune-up to their position as hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Qatar won all three group-play matches with 10 goals for and zero against. They advanced through the knockout stage with 1-0 wins against Iraq and South Korea, and a 4-0 semifinal win against host United Arab Emirates. Qatar solidified their first-ever AFC Asian Cup championship with a 3-1 win against Japan, marking their only goal against in the entire tournament.

Qatar utilize several STATS products and solutions for team performance and development, including STATS SportVU and STATS Tier 6+ data. STATS products also support development levels throughout the Qatar Football Association to grow the next stars of the national team.

"It has been thrilling to watch Qatar make history in the run to their first-ever AFC Asian Cup win," said Martin Bland, Middle East General Manager at STATS. "In the lead up to hosting the World Cup, the QFA has been committed to improving its output on the pitch through innovative solutions. Since the AFC Asian Cup in 2011, STATS has provided performance solutions to all three organisations tasked with the development of the National Team-the QFA, QSL and Aspire Academy. We have enjoyed watching the team's long-term development leading up to this historic win."

"The Qatar National Team's fantastic achievement at The Asian Cup 2019 is vindication of our commitment to innovation and using the best player performance data," said Ahmed Abassi, Director of Operations for QFA National Teams. "QFA's vision of working closely with partners that share our commitment to innovation continues to help develop the game of football in Qatar. That is why QFA has partnered with STATS since 2011. It's been a long-term plan, but the hard work has paid off. Using innovation to develop how we effectively use STATS' data has achieved unprecedented success."

Qatar will next prepare to host and compete in the 2021 FIFA Confederations Cup. For more information on STATS performance solutions, visit: https://www.stats.com/football/.

About STATS

STATS is the global leader in sports intelligence, operating at the intersection of sports and technology. The world's most innovative brands, technology companies, leagues and dozens of world championship teams trust STATS to find their winning edge. STATS combines the industry's fastest and most accurate data platform with video analysis, sports content and research, player tracking, and the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to provide unparalleled media and team performance solutions. The pioneer of live sports data, STATS continues to speed innovation in the industry with STATS Edge, the first-ever team performance solution powered by AI. For more information, go to www.stats.com and follow STATS on Twitter @STATSInsightsUK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190204005805/en/

Contacts:

MEDIA CONTACT: Reed Findlay +1 847-583-2642 mediarelations@stats.com