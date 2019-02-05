NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Olive You" European Table Olives Campaign presents a delicious savory Olive recipe that will excite your guest's taste buds.

Table Olives

Olives have been a staple of the Mediterranean diet since antiquity, an ingredient used in Mediterranean countries in various recipes, and as a favorite snack, for centuries.

Cooking with olives

Stew of meat and potatoes with kalamata olives

Ingredients:

400gm beef cut into small squares

900gm potatoes, sliced into thick slices

2-3 ripe tomatoes, chopped into small pieces

½ cup of olive oil

(2) finely chopped onions

8-18 black olives

1 tsp of cumin

1 tsp of Finely chopped mint

Salt and pepper

Preparation:

Place the oil and onions in a frying pan and fry the onions until it turns into golden color. Add meat, tomatoes, mint, cumin, salt and pepper. Leave the ingredients on the fire to cook for 25 to 30 minutes. Fry potatoes together with the olives, with olive oil. Add the potatoes and olives to the mixture in the frying pan and leave the mixture to simmer on the fire for another 5 minutes. Serve it hot.

These quantities are sufficient for two or four people

