NEOVACS: Neovacs to host KOL Meeting to discuss its therapeutic vaccin IFNalpha Kinoid for lupus treatment - February 11th Paris

NEOVACS TO HOST KOL MEETING TO DISCUSS



ITS THERAPEUTIC VACCINE IFNa KINOID FOR LUPUS TREATMENT

FEBRUARY 11, 2019 - 17h00

Hôtel Renaissance Le Parc Trocadéro - Paris





Paris and Boston, February 5th 2019 - 7h30 CET - Neovacs (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNEV), leader in active immunotherapy for the treatment of auto-immune and inflammatory diseases announces an event with Key Opinion Leaders specializing in auto-immune diseases and rheumatology to discuss its ground breaking product, the IFNa Kinoid for lupus treatment.

Professor Frederic Houssiau - Vice-Rector of the Health Sciences Sector, at the University Catholic of Louvain, Brussels, Belgium, formerly Head of the Rheumatology Department at the Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels. He is a founding member of the Lupus Nephritis Trials Network and is currently coordinating the trial with IFN-K.



- Vice-Rector of the Health Sciences Sector, at the University Catholic of Louvain, Brussels, Belgium, formerly Head of the Rheumatology Department at the Cliniques Universitaires Saint-Luc in Brussels. He is a founding member of the Lupus Nephritis Trials Network and is currently coordinating the trial with IFN-K. Professor Eric Morand - Head of the School of Clinical Sciences at Monash University in Australia, He is a clinical rheumatologist, and Head of the Monash Health Rheumatology Unit.

The experts will present the natural history, the symptoms and current prevalence of lupus. There is currently no satisfactory treatment for this highly complex auto-immune disease.

Professor Houssiau will present the topline results of the Phase IIb obtained with IFNa Kinoid in lupus (with which an immune response was achieved with 91% of patients treated as well as post hoc results). They will discuss the complex nature of the clinical scores used for lupus as well as the clinical perspectives for doctors and their patients to use the candidate therapeutic vaccin IFNa Kinoid.

Neovacs' management will present the next clinical steps and regulatory process required to enter into Phase III.





About IFNa Kinoid

Neovacs anti-IFNa therapy consists of patient' active immunization using Interferon a (IFNa) kinoid (IFNa Kinoid). IFNa Kinoid is a heterocomplex consisting of an inactivated IFNa coupled to a T-helper stimulating carrier protein, Keyhole Limpet Hemocyanin (KLH). IFN-K is emulsified with Montanide oily adjuvant that non-specifically stimulates cell-mediated immune (CMI) responses to antigens.

IFNa Kinoid elicits the production of neutralizing polyclonal antibodies directed against the excess IFNa, thus blocking its ability to activate the inflammatory cascade. The generation of polyclonal neutralizing antibodies against IFNa following the administration of IFNa Kinoid is relevant to diseases mediated by IFNa over-production, such as Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE), Dermatomyositis (DM), Type I Diabetes (T1D) and Sjögren's Syndrome (SS).

About Lupus

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) or lupus erythematosus is a debilitating, chronic autoimmune disease whose etiology remains unknown. SLE is characterized by a loss of tolerance of self-antigens, with the production of autoantibodies, especially antinuclear antibodies that attack healthy tissues and cause inflammatory reactions in different parts of the body. The disease can affect multiple organs (skin, kidneys, joints, heart, lungs, central nervous system, etc.) and is characterized by heterogeneous clinical signs (skin rashes, arthritis, photosensitivity, nephritis, neurological disorders, anemia, thrombocytopenia, etc.), which vary from one person to another and change during the progression of the disease. Systemic lupus erythematosus affects mostly women.

About Neovacs

Listed on Euronext Growth since 2010, Neovacs is today a leading biotechnology company focused on an active immunotherapy technology platform

