Ossur Hf: Annual Report 2018

Announcement no. 8/2019

Annual Report 2018

5 February 2019

Össur's Annual Report 2018 has just been published and is available for download at the link below.

Online version of the Annual Report 2018 is available at https://annual-report.ossur.com/ (https://annual-report.ossur.com/)

Further information

David Hreidarsson, Investor Relations, dhreidarsson@ossur.com , +354 515 1380

Össur press releases by e-mail

If you wish to receive Össur press releases by e-mail please register at http://www.ossur.com/investors (http://www.ossur.com/investors)

About Össur

Össur (NASDAQ OMX: OSSR) is a global leader in non-invasive orthopaedics that help people live a life without limitations. Its business is focused on improving people's mobility through the delivery of innovative technologies within the fields of Prosthetics and Bracing & Supports. A recognized "Technology Pioneer," Össur invests significantly in research and product development-its award-winning designs ensuring a consistently strong position in the market. Successful patient and clinical outcomes are further empowered via Össur's educational programs and business solutions. Headquartered in Iceland, Össur has major operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, with additional distributors worldwide. www.ossur.com (http://www.ossur.com/)

2018 Össur Annual Report (http://hugin.info/133773/R/2233435/878594.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ossur Hf via Globenewswire

