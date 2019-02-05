GG Amager Strandvej Holding ApS: Voluntary early total redemption notice - Second Lien

Reference is made to the Danish law governed bond terms between the Issuer as issuer and the Trustee as trustee dated 27 December 2017 as amended, restated, supplement-ed, restructured or otherwise modified from time to time (the "") regarding the issue of second lien bonds of up to a total of EUR 11,000,000 with ISIN DK0030405857 (the "").

We hereby give you notice that the Issuer will exercise its right to redeem all outstanding Bonds in full on 20 February 2019, (the "Call Option Repayment Date"), in accordance with clause 10.2 (Voluntary early redemption - Call Option) of the Bond Terms.



The redemption amount for each Bond shall be the applicable call option amount being 100.00 per cent. of the Nominal Amount plus accrued but unpaid interest, and will be paid to the Bondholders holding Bonds on the applicable record date being 19 February 2019 (the "Relevant Record Date").

This notice is irrevocable and shall be governed by Danish law.

For GG Amager Strandvej Holding ApS





Attachment