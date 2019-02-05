Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port changes level of listing at Moscow Exchange 05-Feb-2019 / 09:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port changes level of listing at Moscow Exchange 05.02.2019 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that from the 5th of February, 2019 Moscow Exchange takes the uncertificated registered ordinary shares of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (ISIN:RU0009084446) out of Second Level of Quotation list and places it to the Third Level. The First and Second levels are quoted lists, the Third level is not quoted part of the List of the securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover totaled 143.5 million tons in 2017. NCSP Group consists of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port (PJSC NCSP), LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC (BSC LLC), and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 7360 EQS News ID: 772481 End of Announcement EQS News Service

