CellaVision AB launches new product, CellaVision DC-1, for small and mid-sized hematology laboratories

The CellaVision DC-1 strengthens the company's global position and opens a new segment of the market comprising about 100,000 small and mid-sized laboratories.

The target group for the CellaVision DC-1 is small and mid-size clinical laboratories that until now have not had access to digital solutions for blood cell analysis. The new market segment consists of approximately 100,000 small and medium-sized laboratories and in the long term can prove to be a market on par with, or even larger than, the current market for large laboratories that CellaVision address today.

With the launch of the CellaVision DC-1, CellaVision is staying at the forefront of its technology field and considerably strengthening its position in the global hematology market. CellaVision has implemented careful launch preparations and training initiatives and from initially low sales volumes expects to see continual growth in sales of the CellaVision DC-1 in coming years.

"Development of a solution for small and mid-size laboratories has been a high priority for us and we are proud to be able to present the CellaVision DC-1. With the CellaVision DC-1 we are giving small and mid-size laboratories the opportunity to digitalize their processes for blood cell analysis instead of just working with traditional microscopes, and enabling them to network with large laboratories, where we continue to have a competitive offer. This will have a significant effect in ensuring accuracy and reliability when diagnosing sick patients, at the same time as CellaVision can also contribute to improving the efficiency of the laboratories' workflows.", says Zlatko Rihter, President and CEO of CellaVision.

While developing the CellaVision DC-1, CellaVision has made considerable technological advances and the project has created valuable know-how for the future.

The CellaVision DC-1 is launched at MEDLAB in Dubai and is commercially available for the markets accepting the CE mark. In 2019 CellaVision will apply for clearances required to sell the products in other markets. The CellaVision DC-1 will be sold through the company's global distributor network.

