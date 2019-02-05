Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal International plc: Sustainability performance update 05-Feb-2019 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 5 February 2019 Polymetal International plc Sustainability performance update Polymetal's FTSE4Good ESG rating has improved and the company is now among the 7% of the most highly ranked listed companies in the sector. Polymetal has also become a top responder to the Carbon Disclosure Project among Russian companies. "We are proud to have our approach to transparency highlighted as best practice by leading ranking agencies. The integration of ESG principles into business processes generates value in the long term", said Daria Goncharova, Chief Sustainability Officer of Polymetal. FTSE4GOOD Polymetal was reconfirmed as a member of FTSE4Good Index in the December 2018 index review achieving an ESG score of 4.4/5.0 compared to 4.0 received in June 2018. The Company received the highest score (5/5) in Governance, which includes Anti-Corruption, Corporate Governance, Risk Management and Labour Standards. This is an improvement over the previous period, placing the company in the 94th percentile in the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB) Supersector: Basic Recourses (83rd in 2018). Polymetal has been a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index since 2015. CARBON DISCLOSURE PROJECT Polymetal has also become a top responder to the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) among Russian companies, achieving a C score for its climate change report. CDP is a global environmental impact non-profit that assesses companies on the comprehensiveness of their disclosure, their awareness and management of environmental risks and their demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership. CDP drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests. About Polymetal Polymetal International (LSE, MOEX: POLY, ADR: AUCOY) (together with its subsidiaries - "Polymetal", the "Company", or the "Group") is the top-20 global gold producer and top-5 global silver producer with assets in Russia and Kazakhstan. The Company combines strong growth with a robust dividend yield. Polymetal supports the UN Global Compact, EITI, CDP, Cyanide Code and Global Reporting Initiative. The Company is part of the following leading sustainability ratings: ? Dow Jones Sustainability Index ? MSCI ESG ? FTSE4Good ? Euronext-Vigeo ? STOXX Global ESG Leaders To learn more about Polymetal's sustainability initiatives, please visit https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/sustainability [1] or see the Company's annual sustainability report "20 years of sustainable development". Enquiries Media Investor Relations FTI +44 20 3727 Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Consulting 1000 Eugenia +44 20 7016 9505 (UK) Leonid Fink Onuschenk o Viktor Pomichal Timofey Kulakov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) Michael Vasiliev Joint Corporate Brokers Morgan +44 20 7425 RBC +44 20 7653 4000 Stanley 8000 Europe Limited Andrew Foster Tristan Lovegrove Richard Brown Marcus Jackson Panmure Gordon +44 20 7886 2500 Charles Lesser James Stearns FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS THIS RELEASE MAY INCLUDE STATEMENTS THAT ARE, OR MAY BE DEEMED TO BE, "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS". THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF THIS RELEASE. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF FORWARD-LOOKING TERMINOLOGY, INCLUDING THE WORDS "TARGETS", "BELIEVES", "EXPECTS", "AIMS", "INTENDS", "WILL", "MAY", "ANTICIPATES", "WOULD", "COULD" OR "SHOULD" OR SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS OR, IN EACH CASE THEIR NEGATIVE OR OTHER VARIATIONS OR BY DISCUSSION OF STRATEGIES, PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, FUTURE EVENTS OR INTENTIONS. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ALL INCLUDE MATTERS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS. BY THEIR NATURE, SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS INVOLVE KNOWN AND UNKNOWN RISKS, UNCERTAINTIES AND OTHER IMPORTANT FACTORS BEYOND THE COMPANY'S CONTROL THAT COULD CAUSE THE ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE COMPANY TO BE MATERIALLY DIFFERENT FROM FUTURE RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED BY SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING THE COMPANY'S PRESENT AND FUTURE BUSINESS STRATEGIES AND THE ENVIRONMENT IN WHICH THE COMPANY WILL OPERATE IN THE FUTURE. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE NOT GUARANTEES OF FUTURE PERFORMANCE. THERE ARE MANY FACTORS THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY'S ACTUAL RESULTS, PERFORMANCE OR ACHIEVEMENTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE EXPRESSED IN SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. THE COMPANY EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CONTAINED HEREIN TO REFLECT ANY CHANGE IN THE COMPANY'S EXPECTATIONS WITH REGARD THERETO OR ANY CHANGE IN EVENTS, CONDITIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENTS ARE BASED ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: POLY Sequence No.: 7362 EQS News ID: 772471 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=56f1db95c0a20f4ae259a26e23c3639b&application_id=772471&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2019 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)