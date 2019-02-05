Novo Nordisk A/S: Novo Nordisk files annual report with the SEC

Bagsværd, Denmark, 5 February 2019 - Novo Nordisk A/S has filed its Annual Report 2018 on Form 20-F for the financial year 2018 with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), incorporating by reference parts of the Novo Nordisk A/S Annual Report 2018. The reports are available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/index.htm), as well as on novonordisk.com (http://www.novonordisk.com/annualreport).

Shareholders and ADR holders may receive a hard copy of the annual reports free of charge upon request by filling out a request form on novonordisk.com (http://www.novonordisk.com/annualreport) or upon request to chqt@novonordisk.com (mailto:chqt@novonordisk.com) - please state the exact mailing address and the document(s) you wish to receive.

Further information

Media: Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 4442 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com (mailto:mkd@novonordisk.com) Ken Inchausti (US) +1 609 786 8316 kiau@novonordisk.com (mailto:mailtokiau@novonordisk.com) Investors: Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak@novonordisk.com (mailto:phak@novonordisk.com) Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk@novonordisk.com (mailto:armk@novonordisk.com) Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com (mailto:jvls@novonordisk.com) Kristoffer Due Berg +45 3079 2849 krdb@novonordisk.com (mailto:krdb@novonordisk.com) Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com (mailto:arnd@novonordisk.com)





