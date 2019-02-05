TTEC Establishes Customer Experience Operations in Greece, Extends European Footprint to Provide Regional Expertise

250 new customer care and omnichannel interaction management associate positions soon available to support local economy

DENVER, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, today announce that it has established operations in Athens, Greece, as part of the company's growth activities in the European region. The company will hire up to 250 customer experience associates in Athens over the coming months.

The company views the Athens market as a prime option for providing customer experience services including customer care and support. The local market provides a rich candidate pool, with a highly-educated and multi-lingual workforce, and provides commercially attractive location availability. With excellent English, German, Italian and Spanish speakers who bring European dialect capability, these individuals will provide personalized and connected customer experiences for the company's client programs originating in Europe and around the world.

"Athens provides an excellent market opportunity for TTEC operations," said Marty DeGhetto, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Vice President - TTEC Engage, TTEC. "With readily available and talent-rich personnel resources, we're excited to create a local management team and begin hiring our newest brand ambassadors to deliver customer experience excellence."

TTEC anticipates creating up to 250 jobs in Athens with the potential for further expansion in the market. The company is actively hiring customer experience associates to support an existing client program, along with other key support positions. Employees will benefit from the opportunity to support a global company, potential career advancement, competitive pay, exciting employee rewards and bonuses and an interactive work environment.

The company appreciates the support in services offered by OTE Group - Cosmote e-Value and Invest Greece in establishing TTEC's operations in Athens and looks forward to celebrating with a community grand opening this spring.

TTEC operates across Europe including locations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium and Bulgaria. In 2018, the company's European team received a wealth of industry awards and accolades from organisations including the Global Sourcing Association (GSA), UK Contact Centre Forum (CCF), and Customer Contact Management Association (CCMA), recognizing TTEC's commitment to growth in the region.

For more information about TTEC, please visit https://www.ttec.com/emea.

To apply for available opportunities within TTEC, please visit https://www.ttec.com/careers.

About TTEC:

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, its digital consultancy that designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, its delivery center of excellence, that operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 49,700 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit www.ttec.com.

Investor Contact Paul Miller +1.303.397.8641 Media Contact Olivia Griner +1.303.397.8999 Address 9197 South Peoria Street Englewood, CO 80112 Contact ttec.com +1.800.835.3832

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/127860/teletech_logo.jpg