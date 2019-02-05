Complete your Battlestation With Logitech's Most Technically Advanced Gaming Headset, the Logitech G935

Play Your Favorite Battle Royale Games with Sound the Way Developers Intended with the Logitech G432 Gaming Headset

Today, Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and products, introduced a new lineup of gaming headsets, engineered to deliver the ultimate in sound science and the most immersive audio gaming experience.

"Whether you're into tricking out your battlestation or tearing it up in your favorite battle royale game, we want you to get the superior audio and comfort you deserve," stated Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager, Logitech Gaming. "We're always exploring new ways to deliver amazing gaming experiences, and that's just what we're bringing to the table with these new headsets."

Logitech G has the broadest range of gaming headsets designed for gamers of all abilities whether your a pro, hardcore or casual gamer. The new headset lineup is designed so gamers can choose the ideal model that suits their game and their budget. The line-up includes:

The Ultimate Sound and Lighting for Your Battlestation

Logitech G935 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Wireless Gaming Headset

Logitech G635 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Gaming Headset

The Perfect Battle Royale Headsets

Logitech G432 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset

Logitech G332 Stereo Gaming Headset

The Ultimate Sound and Lighting for your Battlestation

For gamers looking to make their battlestation the envy of everyone, the Logitech G935 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Wireless Gaming Headset delivers superior audio and amazing RGB lighting. It's the first in a family of headsets to feature Logitech G's exclusive Pro-G 50mm Audio driver, which is crafted from hybrid mesh material for high-quality audio that delivers deep bass and a round sound profile for highly cinematic audio. In addition, this new headset features Logitech G's LIGHTSYNC technology-- dynamic and customizable illumination that synchronizes to any content, including games, videos, and music. This technology allows you to customize every color to match your setup across keyboards, mice and headsets. The new headset also features DTS Headphone: X 2.0 surround sound, an incredible technology that simulates the 3D environment of the audio's original mixing stage.

Compatible with PCs, consoles and mobile devices, the Logitech G935 features 12-hour battery life, enhanced 6mm microphone technology and increased wireless performance. Gamers can customize their experience using Logitech G HUB, create custom sound profiles and assign onboard G-Keys.

The G935 headset packs all of this innovation in a design that gamers have come to love -- premium leatherette earpads, an upgraded microphone and on-ear volume control so that players never miss a moment of crystal-clear communications.

Rounding out the battlestation headset lineup is the wired version, Logitech G635 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Wired Gaming Headset.

The Perfect Battle Royale Headset

For players joining the Battle Royale ranks, Logitech G delivers the new G432 and G332 headsets. These headsets give every player a definitive audio advantage and premium comfort at a price that doesn't break the bank.

The G432 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset features 50mm drivers for an incredible sound experience. Combined with DTS Headphone:X 2.0 surround sound, the headset delivers sound that immerses you in the game. It includes rotating leatherette ear cups, a large 6mm flip-to-mute mic and convenient multi-platform compatibility.

Rounding out the headset lineup from Logitech G is the Logitech G332 Gaming Headset. A stereo headset, the G332 offers the same great comfort and quality as all of the headsets in the lineup and is a great option for those looking for their first gaming headset.

All of the headsets in the lineup can be customized using Logitech's G HUB. Logitech G HUB is a new advanced gaming software interface to help gamers get the most out of their gear. With a clean and modern interface, gamers can quickly personalize their gear per game, share and download profiles from others, and more.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech Family of Gaming Headsets is expected to be available on LogitechG.com and at global retailers in February 2019.

The Logitech G935 7.1 LIGHTSYNC Wireless Gaming Headset $169.99 MSRP

The Logitech G635 7.1 Gaming Headset $139.99 MSRP

The Logitech G432 7.1 Gaming Headset $79.99 MSRP

The Logitech G332 Stereo Gaming Headset $59.99 MSRP

About Logitech G

Logitech G, a brand of Logitech International, is the global leader in PC and console gaming gear. Logitech G is provides gamers of all levels with industry-leading keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads and simulation products such as wheels and flight sticks made possible through innovative design, advanced technologies and a deep passion for gaming. Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech G at logitechG.com, the company blog or @LogitechG.

Logitech and other Logitech marks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Logitech Europe S.A and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information about Logitech and its products, visit the company's website at logitech.com.

