New Mazda SUV



HIROSHIMA, Japan, Feb 5, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda will showcase the world premiere of a new SUV, the second model in its new-generation lineup, at the Geneva International Motor Show which runs from March 5-17, 2019.(1)As a brand-new addition to the Mazda lineup, the SUV offers refined quality in all the areas that matter to drivers. It features the maturing Kodo design language and Mazda's new-generation Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, which draws out people's inherent balance ability. The powertrain lineup comprises the latest Skyactiv engines, including the revolutionary Skyactiv-X, which adopts a unique combustion method to combine the free-revving performance of a gasoline engine with the superior response of a diesel.Geneva will also host the European premiere of the Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition, which will be revealed for the first time at the Chicago Auto Show in February.Mazda Exhibits at the Geneva International Motor ShowReference model: New SUV (World premiere)Vehicles scheduled for sale: Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition (European premiere), All-New Mazda3 sedanVehicles on sale: All-New Mazda3 hatchback, Mazda6 (sedan/wagon), Mazda2, Mazda CX-5, Mazda MX-5 RF(1) Press days are March 5-6. Public days are March 7-17. Mazda will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5 (local time).About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: Mazda