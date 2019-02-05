SafeCharge Launches Identity Manager, a Solution for Seamless Digital Identity Validation

Online customers authentication is a challenge for many companies, whether imposed by their industry, local regulations or to prevent fraud or money laundering. With Identity Manager, SafeCharge offers a solution for global digital identity validation fully incorporated in its Payments Engine enabling a seamless user experience and maximised conversions.

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SafeCharge (AIM: SCH), the partner of choice for businesses who demand more from payments technology, today announced the launch of Identity Manager, an innovative solution for seamless automation of digital Identity Validation. With identity verification being one of the thorniest challenges for online businesses, Identity Manager streamlines complex background checks in a fast and cost-effective manner.

With over ten years of expertise in highly regulated payments markets, SafeCharge has designed Identity Manager as an agnostic gateway enabling merchants to connect to a wide range of identity validation providers worldwide, including eKYC, document verification as well as age verification, PEP and sanction checks. SafeCharge Identity Manager is fully incorporated into the SafeCharge Payments Engine; and is therefore easy to implement as part of SafeCharge Hosted Payment Pages as well as through dedicated APIs.

The solution automates customer verification flows, cleverly re-routing checks to an alternative provider should one be unsuccessful. In case of a failed eKYC check, customers are invited to upload their documents and get verified using a mobile phone or a desktop for the utmost security. Check flows can also be customised according to customer geographical location as well as business and sector requirements.

Identity Manger is addressed to those online businesses for which identity validation checks are a mandatory requirement subject to industry regulation, or required by businesses on their own. These include not only gaming, financial services and marketplaces, but also insurance and telecoms providing digital online services.

Yuval Ziv, CCO SafeCharge, explains: "The beauty of Identity Manager is that with one single contract and one unified reporting interface, businesses can stay ahead of customer authentication regulation requirements and prevent fraudulent transactions using the relevant local identity validation checks wherever their customers are." He added: "SafeCharge runs the smart routing logic between check providers which provides a huge time saving and ensures the smooth operation for our customers".

About SafeCharge

SafeCharge International Group Limited (AIM: SCH), is the payment service partner for the world's most demanding businesses. SafeCharge provides global omni-channel payments services from card acquiring and issuing to payment processing and checkout, all underpinned by advanced risk management solutions. This fully featured proprietary payment platform connects directly to all major payment card schemes including Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Union Pay as well as over 150 local payment methods. With offices around the world, SafeCharge serves a diversified, blue chip client base and is a trusted payment partner for customers across a range of vertical markets. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange AIM market since 2014. For more information see: http://www.safecharge.com/

Media Contacts:

Francesco Tius

PR for SafeCharge

Francesco.tius@axicom.com

+44-7921-058-736