ACLEDA JCB Debit Card (USD)

ACLEDA JCB Debit Card (KHR)



Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Feb 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - ACLEDA Bank Plc. (ACLEDA Bank) and JCB International Co., Ltd. (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced the launch of the ACLEDA JCB Debit Card in Cambodia.The launching ceremony was carried out by Dr. In Channy, President & Group Managing Director of ACLEDA Bank, and Mr. Kimihisa Imada, President & COO of JCB International Co., Ltd. in Phnom Penh.ACLEDA JCB Debit Card gives the customer the delightful choice of making payment by either US dollar or Khmer riel, depending on the card type, which is the first such product for ACLEDA Bank.The holders of ACLEDA JCB Debit Card can not only access the JCB acceptance network with about 30 million merchants, but also enjoy the services which JCB provides including various privileges and discounts on dining and shops around the world.Dr. In Channy said that "ACLEDA Bank Plc. is delighted to be a strategic partner with JCB, the international payment brand based in Japan, which is one of the world leaders in payment services. This agreement will enable ACLEDA JCB Debit Card holders to broadly expand their payment coverage via cash advance locations and over 30 million JCB merchants around the world. The most important point is that ACLEDA ATM card holders can upgrade their status with this ACLEDA Bank and JCB co-branding card. It facilitates not only domestic payment on the ACLEDA Bank network but also global payment from anywhere and anytime."Meanwhile, President & COO of JCB International, Kimihisa Imada said, "We are pleased that ACLEDA Bank, one of the largest banks in Cambodia, has become our issuing partner. I am sure that ACLEDA Bank and JCB will have many opportunities to expand business in Cambodia, which has high potential for the future as the national economy continues to grow."About ACLEDA BankACLEDA Bank Plc. has five subsidiaries: ACLEDA Securities Plc., ACLEDA Institute of Business, ACLEDA Properties Ltd, ACLEDA Bank Lao Ltd. and ACLEDA MFI Myanmar Co., Ltd. as well as the representative office in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar. The Bank's total assets as of the end of December 2018 was USD5.7 billion with total loan outstanding USD3.63 billion, total deposits USD3.84 billion, and total clients 2.5 million. For more information, visit: www.acledabank.com.khAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactMr. Phal SokchamroeunACLEDA Bank Plc.Vice President & Deputy Head of Marketing DivisionTel 015 800 903Email: phal.sokchamreoun@acledabank.com.khKumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Assistant Vice President of Corporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.