Sapiens Announces Complete Rebrand Highlighting Evolution to a Unified Global Provider of Insurance Software Solutions

New Brand Identity Marks Company Growth Into a One-Stop-Shop for Insurance Software Solutions

HOLON, Israel, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today unveiled a complete rebrand to reflect the company's evolution into a unified global provider of innovative digital insurance solutions.

Sapiens' new master brand architecture now features descriptive product names, offering clarity regarding the main function of each product. Sapiens insurance platforms are comprised of suites that feature standalone solutions for core, data and digital needs. For more information on the new names and to learn more about our products, visit our new website.

"Sapiens has grown to be a market leader in innovation and technology in the insurance industry," said Roni Al-Dor, chief executive officer at Sapiens. "We acquired 11 companies in the past eight years, bringing many ground-breaking products, each with its own distinct name, into our solution portfolio. The time has come to truly unify these assets into a holistic brand that is easily understood by our clients and the wider market."

"Sapiens' new brand identity is an exciting change and marks our evolution into a one-stop-shop for all insurance software solutions across different lines of business and regions," said Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah, Sapiens' chief marketing officer and head of corporate communications. "The updated look features our human-to-human (H2H) approach, reflecting the long-term partnerships we have with customers and employees and that is reflected in the entirely new marketing communications suite we have developed."

The rebranding includes a complete redesign of the company's website, logo, graphics and templates. Sapiens' new brand assets include a clearer blue and white logo, along with visual elements that utilize simple, yet bold graphics to convey complex solutions in relatable ways. The brand features a circle as the leading visual concept, symbolizing the holistic solutions Sapiens offers. "Circles don't have a beginning, or an end," said Cohen-Ifrah. "This concept highlights Sapiens' unending drive to partner for success with our clients."

Due to organic growth and a number of key acquisitions in the past decade, the company has expanded to over 450 customers across more than 25 countries, offering integrated core and complementary software solutions, business services and a full digital suite. With five major development, delivery and support centers - in the U.S., UK, Israel, India and Poland - Sapiens is a worldwide leader offering innovative, digital insurance solutions.

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 450 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com.

Investor and Media Contact

Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah

Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Corporate Communications

Sapiens International

Mobile: +1-201-250-9414

Phone: +972-3-790-2026

Email: Yaffa.cohen-ifrah@sapiens.com