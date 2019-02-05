Spine Journal Publishes Study that Confirms Benefits of LP-ESP Disc Replacement Prosthesis from FH Orthopedics

HEIMSBRUNN, France, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A study published in May 2018 by The Spine Journal demonstrated excellent midterm follow-up results from use of the Lumbar Prosthesis (LP-ESP) from FH Orthopedics S.A.S. for total disc replacement (TDR) in the lumbar spine. The study documented five-year outcomes of 61 active patients who had undergone complete clinical and radiological follow-up at 3, 6, 12, 24, and 60 months. In their conclusion, the authors of the study stated, "This LP-ESP viscoelastic disc replacement series reports significant improvement in midterm clinical outcomes, consistent with previously published studies." They also observed "a surprisingly low rate of revision surgery and no adjacent level disease or facet joints problems."

The LP-ESP prosthesis from FH Orthopedics was the world's first lumbar prosthesis to combine two titanium end plates with an elastomeric cushion made of polycarbonate urethane. This structure imitates the natural disc, in which bony segments are connected by a spongy disc that provides flexibility while withstanding the pressures of compression and torsion. As a result of its innovative technology, the LP-ESP prosthesis mimics the function and range of movement of a natural disc and allows the spine to behave naturally.

FH Orthopedics, which is a member of the multinational GROUP FH ORTHO, obtained the CE mark for the LP-EPS in 2006, following two years of clinical investigation. After more than 12 years on the market, over 5,000 prostheses have been implanted. The product is sold in Europe, Australia, and Asia by GROUP FH ORTHO. Market share, estimated at five percent of the global market, continues to grow.

Pierre Wyler, Strategic Marketing Manager of FH Orthopedics says, "These milestones mean that GROUP FH ORTHO get an increasing market recognition for this pioneering technology of viscoelastic prosthesis which allows surgeons to propose a good solution for their patients."

GROUP FH ORTHO also offers the Cervical Prosthesis (CP-ESP) from FH Orthopedics that utilizes the same innovative technology to provide natural motion and shock absorption for TDR in the cervical spine. Wyler says that the CP-ESP is showing double-digit market growth with over 5,000 implantations.

The Spine Journal is the official journal of the North American Spine Society. The referenced study, "Five-year follow-up of clinical and radiological outcomes of LP-ESP elastomeric lumbar total disc replacement in active patients," was published May 22, 2018, and can be found at https://doi.org/10.1016/j.spinee.2018.05.023.

For more than 50 years, FH Orthopedics S.A.S. has demonstrated passionate dedication to creating innovative implants, evaluating them, and following them clinically. The company promotes original products and techniques designed in collaboration with expert surgeons, distributes products worldwide from its ISO 9001/13485-certified distribution site, and provides unparalleled service that guarantees the confidence and loyalty of healthcare facilities.

FH Orthopedics is part of GROUP FH ORTHO, which designs, manufactures, and distributes high-quality orthopedic implants and instruments in France and further afield. Operating two companies in France and three subsidiaries in the UK, US, and Poland, GROUP FH ORTHO and its partners work together to offer services and products that guarantee the health and safety of its end customer: the patient.