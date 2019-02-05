JC Payne Chooses Really Simple Systems for CRM Simplicity

PETERSFIELD, England, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- JC Payne, one of the UK's leading commercial vehicle bodybuilders, explains why they chose Really Simple Systems CRM to help manage their sales and email marketing.

As a family-run business, first established in 1926, their company values are grounded in honesty, integrity, effort and experience. Working predominantly with the commercial vehicle dealer network, JC Payne builds commercial vehicle bodies on chassis cabs for the leading car, van and heavy truck manufacturers including Mercedes, Volkswagen, Ford, Citroen, Peugeot, MAN & Iveco.

The company boasts great relationships with the manufacturers, which is evident from their preferred partner status for many of the main commercial vehicle suppliers in the UK.

With growing sales and a growing team, the company recognised that it was time to look at how their sales and marketing operations could be streamlined. Prior to working with Really Simple Systems, JC Payne was managing their sales using a variety of resources, so data was spread over a variety of systems, with no central hub.

When Marketing Manager, Richard Perry, joined the company he started looking for a suitable CRM. Richard explains, "From experience I knew that unless the system is easy to use you won't get the buy-in from sales people and it won't be used properly. I wanted a CRM that was simple to use, concentrating on the main sales features that I believe a CRM needs. Often, these systems are too complicated, but when I came across Really Simple Systems, I knew it was right for us."

Perry continues, "Really Simple Systems has enabled us to centralise everything and reduce the time it takes for sales to record their daily tasks. The CRM has streamlined the whole department, giving visibility to everyone, so we can all see who's dealing with what. This means there's no duplication of effort and our communication is more effective."

As well as creating efficiency for their sales operations, JC Payne needed a GDPR compliant email marketing system, which came as a bonus with Really Simple Systems. Perry added, "We needed to be able to run email marketing campaigns and be GDPR compliant. The Really Simple Systems CRM has helped us achieve this which has been a great benefit for us."

Perry concludes, "The team at Really Simple Systems has been very good and we strongly recommend the system for anyone looking for a sales focused CRM. Over the last year business has been great for us, and whilst it's not possible to allocate the success to the CRM, I'm sure it has helped."

About Really Simple Systems

Established in 2006, Really Simple Systems is one of the world's largest providers of cloud-based CRM systems. Designed for small and mid-sized businesses operating B2B, customers include the Red Cross, Royal Academy of Arts, NHS, British Museum and Taunton Cider Company. Really Simple Systems CRM is credited as being super-easy to use with excellent customer support.

