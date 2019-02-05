ISE intoPIX, leading provider of innovative image processing technologies for professional media applications, announced today that MuxLab, a forerunner and manufacturer of AV over IP connectivity and distribution solutions, is adopting their JPEG 2000 Ultra Low Latency technology for future AV over IP products. The intoPIX technology plays a key role in enabling the delivery of a visually lossless 4K60 4:4:4 HDR video experience within a standard 1 Gigabit Ethernet network with no latency.

"We're thrilled that MuxLab is planning to incorporate it in their upcoming products to deliver best quality video to its clients." said Gael Rouvroy, intoPIX CEO and Director of Technology. "Our ultra-low-latency JPEG 2000 IP-core reaching 10 milliseconds outperforms most currently deployed solutions in terms of latency, image quality, and resolution,"

"Powered by intoPIX's best-in-class technology, MuxLab's IP-based AV solutions offer what we consider to be some of the finest technological advancements for providing stellar visual quality in a cost-effective way for our growing global customer base," said MuxLab's President and CEO, Daniel Assaraf.

Today, 1GbE is by far the most deployed network. Not only are current users avoiding costly network upgrades, but also new installations are far more cost-effective when based on 1GbE and Cat5e compared to systems requiring at least a 10GbE capacity. Thanks to intoPIX's Pro AV JPEG2000 technology, even true 4K60 444 can fit through those cables without visible loss in quality or perceptible latency.

To learn more, visit the companies on their stands 10-N199 (intoPIX) and 1-F130 (MuxLab) at ISE 2019 in Amsterdam, Feb. 5 8.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and delivers innovative of image processing, video compression, and security technologies to professional AV equipment manufacturers. We enable the world to manage more pixels over existing networks, while reducing power consumption with a best-in-class image quality and microsecond latency. More information on https://www.intopix.com/

About MuxLab

MuxLab is a leading designer of value-added connectivity solutions for the pro AV and broadcast markets. A forerunner of the AV over IP evolution, MuxLab continues to deliver comprehensive, game changing IP-enabled systems for both commercial and residential installations of all shapes and sizes.

