Company to offer demonstrations of its network traffic analytics solution at Booth 6C51

ipoque GmbH, a Rohde Schwarz company providing market-leading deep packet inspection software, today announced that it will offer demonstrations of its R&S INTRA solution at MWC19 Barcelona, taking place February 25-28. ipoque representatives will be onsite to address how communication service providers (CSPs) can use the network traffic analytics solution to secure granular visibility of entire networks via real-time reporting on network and subscriber data. Armed with these insights, CSPs can make more informed, intelligent decisions about network planning and optimization.

Since making its debut at MWC Americas in October 2018, R&S INTRA has been instrumental in empowering CSPs to better manage and glean critical insights from network data for better services and new revenue streams. With the rise of 5G, Big Data and IoT technologies and increasing customer expectations towards quality of experience, network traffic continues to increase at unprecedented rates. To manage burgeoning amounts of network data efficiently and cost-effectively while deriving optimal value from it CSPs require analytics.

From its MWC19 booth, ipoque will offer CSP attendees a look at how they can achieve a 360-degree view of their network, quality and subscriber base with R&S INTRA. They will highlight how R&S INTRA specifically enables CSPs to:

remove isolated decisions and siloes by establishing a comprehensive operational analytics model;

capture full value of data insights for every department with information directly from the traffic;

monetize additional services and save operational and capital expenditures;

gain future-proof analytics and increase customer retention; and

reduce cost and improve business performance.

"To stay competitive in today's market, CSPs need to identify ways to not only manage network data, but secure insights from it to steer overall business performance," said Irina Palade, product manager at ipoque. "I'm excited to join my team at MWC19 to demonstrate the opportunities R&S INTRA presents and to talk to CSPs about analytics-backed decisions that can put their organizations ahead of the pack."

For more information on R&S INTRA, visit the Rohde Schwarz booth (#6C51) in Hall 6 at MWC19 Barcelona. You can also set up an appointment in advance by filling out this contact form.

About ipoque

ipoque, a Rohde Schwarz company, is a leading vendor of deep packet inspection software that adds protocol and application classification capabilities to network analytics, traffic management and cybersecurity solutions. Rohde Schwarz also provides a holistic network traffic analytics system for communication service providers that allows deep insights into network behavior, network performance and trends to optimize both quality of experience and quality of service. For more information, visit www.ipoque.com.

About Rohde Schwarz

The Rohde Schwarz technology group develops, produces and markets innovative information and communications technology products for professional users. Rohde Schwarz focuses on test and measurement, broadcast and media, cybersecurity, secure communications and monitoring and network testing, areas that address many different industry and government-sector market segments. Founded more than 80 years ago, the independent company has an extensive sales and service network in more than 70 countries. On June 30, 2017, Rohde Schwarz had approximately 10,500 employees. The group achieved a net revenue of approximately EUR 1.9 billion in the 2016/2017 fiscal year (July to June). The company is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and also has regional hubs in Asia and the USA.

R&S is a registered trademark of Rohde Schwarz GmbH Co. KG.

