The "Europe Home Security Systems Market by Component, System Type, Product Offering, Home Type, and Country 2014-2025: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The total revenue of the European home security systems market has reached $9.04 billion in 2018, and will continue to grow rapidly driven by an increasing adoption of traditional and smart home security systems across Europe.

The report provides historical market data for 2014-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2025.

The report is based on a comprehensive research of Europe home security systems market by analyzing the entire regional market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

For each country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2014-2025. The breakdown of all key national markets by System Type, Product Offering, and Home Type over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key robotics vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players Featured

Topics Covered

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Fiver Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Europe Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Europe Home Security Systems Hardware Market 2014-2025

3.3 Europe Home Security Systems Software Market 2014-2025

3.4 Europe Home Security Systems Service Market 2014-2025

4 Segmentation of Europe Market by System Type

4.1 Market Overview by System Type

4.2 Europe Market of Professionally Installed Monitored Home Security Systems 2014-2025

4.3 Europe Market of Self-Installed Professionally Monitored Home Security Systems 2014-2025

4.4 Europe Market of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Home Security Systems 2014-2025

5 Segmentation of Europe Market by Product Offering

5.1 Market Overview by Product Offering

5.2 Europe Market of Home Fire Detection Systems 2014-2025

5.3 Europe Market of Home Video Surveillance Systems 2014-2025

5.4 Europe Market of Home Access Control Systems 2014-2025

5.5 Europe Market of Home Intruder Alarms 2014-2025

5.6 Europe Market of Other Home Security Systems 2014-2025

6 Segmentation of Europe Market by Home Type

6.1 Market Overview by Home Type

6.2 Europe Home Security Systems Market for Independent Homes 2014-2025

6.3 Europe Home Security Systems Market for Apartments and Condominiums 2014-2025

7 European Market 2014-2025 by Country

7.1 Overview of European Market

7.2 Germany

7.3 UK

7.4 France

7.5 Spain

7.6 Italy

7.7 Rest of European Market

8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Overview of Key Vendors

8.2 Company Profiles

9 Investing in Europe Market: Risk Assessment and Management

9.1 Risk Evaluation of Europe Market

9.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

