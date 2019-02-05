MIG Global Combines Agency Expertise With Launch of Savanta

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MIG Global, part of Next15 communications group PLC, is combining its family of specialist agencies - Morar HPI, VIGA, Charterhouse and Circle - into one as it today launches Savanta.

Underpinned by the strapline 'Make Better Decisions', Savanta is re-engineering research so that it fuels faster, easier and more effective decision making. To do so, Savanta will combine the benefits of a smaller agency - deep specialist expertise and a tailored, client-first approach - with the resources of a larger organisation. Savanta has 200 staff, including an innovation team of 20, and 5 offices across the UK and North America.

Savanta will offer clients a full range of intelligence services including:

Data collection and analysis - access to 100 million respondents through a proprietary technology platform

Bespoke research - tailored solutions built using specialists from Savanta's Industry and Methodology Practices

Intelligence products - including the BrandVue and MarketVue reputation tracking solutions

The Savanta senior line up brings together talent from across its business. Heading up Savanta will be Roger Perowne, Global CEO and Morar HPI co-founder, supported by a senior team of Lewis Reeves, Global CCO; Paul Bath, Global COO; Alistair Cunningham, Global CTO; Nick Baker, UK CEO; and Vin de Robertis, Americas CEO.

Perowne comments: "The world has changed fundamentally in the last decade - we're inundated with information and face overwhelming complexity. The most successful businesses decode this nuanced environment and make fast, nimble, impactful decisions. Insight is central to this, but the old agency model is too slow and too blunt. Savanta is here to shake that up."

MRS Board Member and former Verve and Quadrangle CEO, Baker added; "My whole career has been about changing perceptions of research. Too often businesses see the research industry as academic, stuffy and lacking business nous. That's simply not true. Insight is fundamental to business success and good insight gives clear commercial direction in an engaging way - it fuels better decision making. When I saw what Savanta was doing and how they've put this idea at their very core, I knew I had to be a part of it."

The USA and Canada are central to Savanta's plans with revenues in the region having grown rapidly in the last two years. "Our clients in North America know us for data collection expertise, but with Savanta we can offer that and so much more," comments Savanta's Americas CEO, Vin DeRobertis. "We now have a truly end-to-end offering and can meet any research need, anywhere. That takes the scale of something like Savanta and what's so exciting is that we're coupling that with the high service levels and deep expertise you'd expect from a more 'boutique' outfit."

About Savanta

Savanta provides the intelligence that underpins better decision making.

With five global offices and 200 staff, we bring the benefits of scale. But with us, it's personal. Our specialist Practices with their deep expertise and nimble teams built around individual clients make the Savanta experience feel more like working with a smaller, 'boutique' agency.

Learn more at https://www.savanta.com.