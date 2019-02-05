Edison Investment Research - Financials - Numis Corporation: Unsurprisingly, Numis's AGM update highlights the difficult macro and equity market background in the first four months of the company's financial year. Corporate transactions, equity issuance and investor activity are all subdued. The trading book has also suffered in these conditions. A positive indicator of the continuing strength of the franchise is that research and sales income are on track to be maintained. Our estimates are unchanged, although we note this would require a stronger second half than we originally assumed.ISIN: GB00B05M6465

