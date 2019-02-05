Jamf Doubles Down in Education, Acquiring ZuluDesk, a Leading Apple Education Technology Solution

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamf, the standard for Apple management, today announced its acquisition of ZuluDesk, a leading Apple education technology solution for today's modern classroom. Headquartered in Emmen, Netherlands, ZuluDesk provides more than 6,000 schools with its purpose-built solutions, while also empowering teachers and parents with apps to help students make the most of the world's greatest ecosystem of education content. After completing its most successful year ever in education, together with ZuluDesk, Jamf is doubling down on its commitment to education to become the undisputed Apple education technology leader, serving 14,000 schools and managing over 9 million Apple devices, including most of the largest districts in the United States.

The acquisition of ZuluDesk provides Jamf with a broader set of education technology solutions to serve schools of any size and complexity. Jamf's flagship product, Jamf Pro, is already used by more than 8,000 schools and will continue to provide education and commercial organisations with powerful workflows for macOS, iOS and tvOS in collaboration with the world's largest Apple IT community, Jamf Nation. ZuluDesk will also continue to focus on Apple management, benefiting schools with its setup speed, simplicity and best-practice teacher and parent workflows. In addition, Jamf's unique, personalised support model for Jamf Pro customers will also be made available to ZuluDesk customers.

"Like ZuluDesk, Jamf has always been passionate about education and is committed to investing in and developing solutions that help Jamf fulfill its purpose of empowering students with Apple technology that puts their needs first," said Dean Hager, CEO, Jamf. "We believe that ZuluDesk's success in creating an education technology solution that leverages iPads, Apple TVs and applications designed for teachers and parents give Jamf an expanded set of capabilities to help students learn with Apple."

Jamf's first commitment is to all of its schools and delivering value for the time and resource investments the schools have made. The entire ZuluDesk team will join Jamf, and Jamf will be increasing its investment to develop, enhance and support the ZuluDesk Management System, Client, and teacher and parent apps. Further, ZuluDesk customers will benefit from an expanded set of skilled global resources to provide world-class services and support. ZuluDesk customers will also be welcomed into Jamf Nation.

Jamf's education customers who use Jamf Pro will also see significant additional investment in their solution and benefit from the ZuluDesk acquisition. Jamf plans to leverage ZuluDesk technology to launch teacher and parent apps for Jamf Pro in the future. A companion app to Apple's Classroom, ZuluDesk Teacher empowers instructors to prepare lesson plans and message students directly. ZuluDesk Parent helps parents guide and protect students on their devices at home.

"We could not be more excited to bring our customers into the Jamf community," said John Pals, CEO, ZuluDesk. "Jamf's undisputed leadership in providing education technology for schools coupled with its amazing support and growing Jamf Nation community equip ZuluDesk customers with an expansive set of knowledge and resources. Together, we can help more schools thrive with the best tools for learning."

