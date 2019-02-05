The production line would mean the Spanish company would comply with local content requirements. GPTech says its order book exceeds 400 MW, including 200 MW of large-scale projects in South Africa. From PV magazine Spain. Spanish inverter manufacturer GPTech has opened a production line in South Africa. Local company RWW Engineering, which has been designing and manufacturing electrical equipment and turnkey projects in the nation for more than 30 years, will be responsible for assembling the line, GPTech said in a press release. The Spanish company's order book exceeds 400 MW and includes 200 ...

