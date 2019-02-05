Switzerland-based Edisun Power has acquired a 49 MW solar project in northeastern Portugal which is expected to be completed in the second half of next year. Cubico has secured financing for three operational PV facilities with a 29.6 MW capacity in the south of the country.Swiss company Smartenergy Invest AG has sold a 49 MW solar power project it is developing in northeastern Portugal to compatriot solar power producer Edisun Power for an undisclosed sum. Edisun said in a press release the project will be part financed through a capital fundraising, after which Smartenergy will hold a 13.6% ...

