SBTech Partners with New Jersey-Licensed Continent 8 to Expand Across the US

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ICE 2019 - In the post-PASPA land-grab, SBTech has secured multiple top-tier domestic partners in both online and on-property sports betting in what is unquestionably the world's largest untapped betting market. Success has been driven by the adaptability of SBTech's products, demonstrated by the varying approaches of the group's new US partners across multiple states. Coupled with the recent recruitment of several of the industry's most experienced and credible names, 2019 promises to be another exceptional year for SBTech.

Supporting this unprecedented growth SBTech continues to entrust Continent 8 Technologies as its global datacentre and connectivity provider. In 2018, Continent 8's US multi-state capacities increased to include Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, with upcoming locations in New York and Ohio. Continent 8's seamless suite of hosting, security and network managed services is primed for those immediately entering the sports betting market in the US and planning further growth as the landscape evolves.

As Richard Carter, CEO, SBTech, said, "We have made an excellent start in the US since the market went live in August last year, securing a series of key strategic partnerships across regulated states, with many more to come as other states begin to open. We have an excellent relationship with Continent 8, and they will be a major partner of ours as the market continues to evolve and we continue to expand across the country."

Michael Tobin, CEO, Continent 8 Technologies, shared his insights on the partnership with SBTech, stating, "We are delighted to support SBTech's rapid growth, particularly in the ever-changing US landscape. Continent 8 has been licensed and operating in New Jersey since 2014 and continues to add creative US offerings. Spring 2019 will see the delivery of our independent, licensed data centre in the state-owned Atlantic City Convention Center. This neutral hub will be connected to our global network and rapidly evolving US multi-state presence, offering our full range of industry leading services. This is an exciting time for sports betting in the United States. We are confident our dynamic, evolving solutions will enable SBTech and others to prosper in this growing market."

SBTech provides award-winning omni-channel sports betting and gaming solutions and a full range of management services to 45 global partners. Defined by technical excellence and informed by deep market knowledge, SBTech's innovative solutions deliver competitive edge and rapid growth for all its clients. For more information visit www.sbtech.com.

Continent 8 Technologies is an award-winning, multi-jurisdictional global network solutions provider that connects, manages, and secures the world's most valuable information. Its advanced data centres and high-quality networks support critical online operations in both private and public-sector organisations in over 40 locations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. For more information visit www.continent8.com.

