Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 04-February-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.74p INCLUDING current year revenue 374.00p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 364.32p INCLUDING current year revenue 369.58p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---