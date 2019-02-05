BizClik Media Announces the Launch Issue of CSO Magazine

NORWICH, England, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Innovative Norwich-based digital media company BizClik Media has published the launch edition of CSO Magazine.

The world is undergoing dramatic change and sustainability is at the forefront of this global shift as it influences and defines business operations across virtually every industrial sector. As a result, the role of the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) is taking on an even greater prominence, as companies strive to find greener energy solutions, more ethical business practices and increased engagement with local communities.

Packed with exclusive insights from those at the centre of this dramatically changing landscape, CSO Magazine is an innovative digital platform that keeps industry leaders and key decision makers right up-to-date with all the cutting-edge insight and trends affecting sustainability in all its forms.

This month we talk to Shannon T. Carroll Director of Global Environmental Sustainability at

telco giant and multi-conglomerate AT&T regarding its wide-ranging environmental initiatives played across its enormous global operations. We also talk to representatives from Pod Point and FreeWire regarding the growth of EV infrastructure.

Elsewhere, we have exclusive insights from AB InBev, Aligned Energy and Level Crossings Authority, Plus, we list the world's top ten largest solar parks and detail the biggest events and conferences from across the globe.

About CSO

The world is undergoing dramatic change and sustainability is at the forefront of this global shift as it influences and defines business operations across virtually every industrial sector. As a result, the role of the Chief Sustainability Officer (CSO) is taking on an even greater prominence, as companies strive to find greener energy solutions, more ethical business practices and increased engagement with local communities.

Packed with exclusive insights from those at the centre of this dramatically changing landscape, CSO Magazine is an innovative digital platform that keeps industry leaders and key decision makers right up-to-date with all the cutting-edge insight and trends affecting sustainability in all its forms.

CSO is a digital platform comprising of a website and magazine experience that arms our audience with the most comprehensive insights, updates and analysis regarding sustainability in all its forms from those who are shaping and harnessing its ability to change the world we live in, and the lives we lead.

We are always excited to hear from our readers and companies who would like to discuss any core events or projects with us. If you want to become part of the story, get in touch with Editor-in-Chief Andrew Woods at andrew.woods@bizclikmedia.com

About BizClik Media

BizClik Media Ltd is a diverse, multi-platform digital media company focusing on the global B2B marketplace. We have a passion for great content and we collaborate with the world's most inspiring and innovative business leaders to deliver only the best, most engaging and relevant content to you.

With a trusted and recognised publishing portfolio that is home to over 16 brands, including e-magazines and web platforms, combined with our social media marketing and data marketing tools, we have the experience, approach and know-how, to deliver your brand in front of the people that matter.

Media Contact

Andrew Woods

Editor-in-Chief, CSO Magazine

Tel: +44-(0)-1603-215-572

Email: andrew.woods@bizclikmedia.com

