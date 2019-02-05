HYPERVSN, the world's first fully Integrated 3D Holographic Display System, will be exhibiting its technology at this year's Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam from 5-8th February, including demonstrations of new interactive capabilities.

HYPERVSN will be collaborating with world-class visual artist Tupac Martir, to showcase 3D holographic technology at his anticipated closing keynote presentation at ISE, which will explore the emotive and captivating convergence of art in technology.

Tupac Martir is the creative director behind some of the most elaborate events in the world, including Coachella Music Arts Festival, Nederland Dans Theater and Xu Bing at the V&A Museum, and has provided production design for world-renowned music artists, including Elton John, Sting and Beyoncé.

HYPERVSN's 3D technology has captivated audiences at events and displays all over the world, having recently partnered with world-renowned illusionist, Criss Angel, for his "Mindfreak" show in Las Vegas to create a never-before-seen immersive audience experience. Additional events include E3,M&M's World Store and the Nike on Air product launch in Seoul.

At ISE, HYPERVSN will be demonstrating its Software Development Kit (SDK) at their display booth, located at N265, Hall 15. The SDK platform enables users to customize HYPERVSN's 3D offering, including APIs and corresponding development documentation, for facial recognition, interactive welcome messages and more.

"What really excites me about HYPERVSN is the opportunity to merge art and technology", says Tupac Martir, Founder, Artist Creative Director at Satore Studio. "The ability to display artistic content in a 3 dimensional space, floating in mid-air with the look and feel of a holographic image opens up an entirely new creative spectrum. As a child, one of my biggest dreams was to have images that were in my head being physical and able to be seen by others. Now as an artist I am finally able to achieve them with HYPERVSN."

As part of the company's expansion into Europe, HYPERVSN's Wall technology is now commercially available in the Benelux region for the very first time.

About HYPERVSN

HYPERVSN is a young technology company responsible for developing the innovative and disruptive 3D holographic system that provides an immersive experience for viewers. From their global HQ in London, HYPERVSN services partners and customers across the globe. The company, founded in 2012 and initially backed by Sir Richard Branson, has recently attracted additional investment from Mark Cuban, among others.

The proprietary HYPERVSN hardware works in conjunction with a platform of unique and robust software/content to provide customers with an integrated 360, high-quality business solution. Targeted business verticals include Digital Signage, Retail, Events, Education, Public Safety, and many other use cases. The Brand Line "See Extraordinary" encapsulates the approach they stand for. Seeing is believing. They create extraordinary experiences for people who view their holographic visuals with a sense of childlike awe and wonder.

