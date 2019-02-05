Bone Densitometer Market Growth Propelled by Increasing Incidence of Osteoporosis/Osteopenia Among the Geriatric Population: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Bone Densitometer Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the flourishing healthcare industry worldwide. Bone densitometry is a test that measures bone density swiftly and precisely. Bone densitometers are mainly used to detect disorders like osteopenia and osteoporosis which displays the lack of density and mineral in bones and increased risk of fractures. It basically scans the spine and hip area of the body with no pain to the patient. The factors affecting the growth of bone densitometer market comprise high prevalence of disorders causing bone density loss, high growth of geriatric population, technological innovations and advantages of DEXA device. Moreover, emerging market trends, heavy investments in acquisitions by leading players and large number awareness campaigns for osteoporosis & osteopenia disorders are fueling the market growth. However, inability of manufacturers to cater to the demand of bone densitometers is hampering the growth of bone densitometer market.

The trends witnessed by bone densitometer market are the increasing medical tourism that is encouraging market growth. Furthermore, large population of patients and rise in demand for bone densitometer are expected to bring new opportunities to the market. Bone densitometer market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user and geography. On the basis of technology, the market is divided into ultrasound, DEXA, axial bone densitometry and others. Axial bone densitometry segment is anticipated to contribute significantly to the market owing to its increasing use in densitometers. In terms of application, bone densitometer market is split into peripheral scan and central scan. Peripheral segment is predicted to lead the market owing to its increasing clinical applications. Based on end user, the market is categorized into clinics, hospitals, and other medical centers. Hospital segment is expected to lead bone densitometer market owing to the availability of sophisticated healthcare facilities preferred by patients.

Geographically, bone densitometer market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to dominate the market owing to growing number of patients suffering from osteoporosis & osteopenia and rise in demand for bone densitometers. The prominent players in bone densitometer market are Hologic Inc., GE Healthcare, Swissray International, Inc. Osteosys Co. Ltd, Diagnostic medical System SA, and Beammed Ltd. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of product, by application, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The report covers forecast and analysis for the bone densitometer market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2013-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2023 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the bone densitometer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the bone densitometer market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global bone densitometer market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, types and applications. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2023. Relevantly, the report and company profiles specify the key drivers that are impacting the demand in global bone densitometer market.

