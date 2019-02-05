The "NEBOSH National General Certificate in Occupational Safety and Health" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The NEBOSH General Certificate, or NEBOSH National General Certificate in Occupational Safety and Health to give it its full title, is one of the most popular and widely-held health and safety qualifications in the UK.

The NEBOSH General Certificate covers the main legal requirements for health and safety in the UK, along with the identification and control of workplace hazards, and the practical application of this knowledge.

The general content of the NEBOSH General Certificate syllabus means it is suitable and relevant for those working in virtually any industry, and is often used as a solid foundation for those going on to further study and specialising in a particular area such as construction site health and safety or fire safety.

Course Syllabus

The NEBOSH General Certificate course syllabus is made up of the following units, incorporating the new Plan, Do, Check, Act management system:

Foundations in health and safety

Health and safety management systems PLAN

Health and safety management systems organising DO (1)

Health and safety management systems risk assessment and controls DO (2)

Health and safety management systems monitoring, investigation recording CHECK

Health and safety management systems audit and review ACT

Workplace hazards and control

Transport hazards and control

Musculoskeletal hazards and control

Work equipment hazards and control

Electrical hazards and control

Fire hazards and control

Chemical biological hazards and control

Physical psychological health hazards and control

Exams

NEBOSH provide standard exam sittings which are conducted every three months. Some providers enrol their candidates in these exam dates in order to keep costs to a minimum and offer low prices. Unfortunately though this can mean a wait of up to three months between the conclusion of the course and taking your exams, which is a lot of time to forgot most of what you learnt at the beginning of the course.

So many lost marks will normally result in a failing of one of more unit, no qualification, and the need for a further re-sit (possibly in another three months time!), and of course even more information may have been forgotten by then. So trying to save time and money has actually ended up costing you a lot more of both!

Qualification

Obtaining the NEBOSH General Certificate qualification will allow you to:

Develop an underpinning knowledge of health and safety legislation and its impact

Develop a basis for a future career in occupational health and safety

Assess workplace hazards and develop control measures

Assist your company's safety management programme

Assessment

This accredited NEBOSH qualification is assessed by two exams of 2 hours each, and a workplace-based practical inspection project.

Rather than linking to the NEBOSH standards exam sittings and giving you a wait of up to 3 months for your exams like some providers, these exams are scheduled to take place whilst the information is fresh in your mind, which gives you a much higher chance of passing.

The NGC3 project is completed in your own workplace, and you will have 7 days from the end of the course to return it to us by post or e-mail.

Certification

Those who successfully complete the course and pass the assessments are awarded the official NEBOSH National General Certificate in Occupational Safety and Health.

Certificates are forwarded directly to the candidate by NEBOSH approximately 16 weeks after the completion of the course although results are usually issued within 10 weeks.

