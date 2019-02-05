sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 05.02.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

21,29 Euro		+0,34
+1,62 %
WKN: A1XE22 ISIN: US6362203035 Ticker-Symbol: 5NAA 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,37
21,66
14:26
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP21,29+1,62 %