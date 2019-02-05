Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market Is Estimated to Grow at a 12.5% CAGR From 2017 to 2022: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 12.5% by 2022 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Electrophysiology (EP) is defined as a test to measure the electrical movement of the heart and to detect abnormal heart rhythms or arrhythmia. The factors that propel the growth of the Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market include rise in the incidence rate of atrial fibrillation, surge in the acceptance of EP catheter, rising aged populace, technical development, and increase in the healthcare funding and progressive features. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including lack of experienced and skilled electrophysiologists and pricing pressure on the market players. Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market may be explored by product type, applications, and geography. Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market may be explored by product type as Advanced EP diagnostic catheters and Conventional EP diagnostic catheters.

The "Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters" segment led the Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include rising occurrence of cardiovascular diseases, particularly cardiac arrhythmias and increase in the incidence rate of atrial fibrillation (AF). Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market could be explored based on applications as Diagnostic centers or EP labs, Hospitals and ASCs. The "Hospitals" segment led the Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022 owing to provision of a huge number of outpatient and inpatient services and increasing number of procedures carried out for cardiac arrhythmias, stroke, and heart failure. Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The "North America" segment led the Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market in 2017 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2022. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing aged population, modernization and improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and high incidence rate of atrial fibrillation in the region. The key players contributing to the robust growth of the Electrophysiology (EP) Catheter Market comprise Bortnick, Bio sense Webster APT Medical, Medtronic, CathRx Ltd, Boston Scientific, Lepu Medical, Japan Lifeline, Millar, Micro Port Scientific Corporation, Synaptic Medical and St. Jude Medical/Abbott Laboratories.

The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry. Electrophysiology (EP) catheters are used to diagnose and treat abnormalities in the timing and pattern of the heartbeat, referred to as "arrhythmia", the most common of which is atrial fibrillation (AF). AF occurs when errant electrical signals cause the heart to beat quickly and irregularly. To confirm the diagnosis of AF and determine the most appropriate treatment, diagnostic EP catheters are often used, while EP ablation catheters are employed to create lesions to prevent the propagation of electrical signals that lead to certain arrhythmias. The five-year forecast for the electrophysiology catheter market shows a healthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5 percent driven by increased incidence of cardiac arrhythmia. The report covers forecast and analysis for the electrophysiology catheter market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2012-2016 along with a forecast from 2017 to 2022 based on both output/volume and revenue. The study then describes the drivers and restraints for the electrophysiology catheter market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the electrophysiology catheter market on a global level. The report has been prepared based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of information about the global electrophysiology catheter market collected from specialized sources. The competitive landscape section of the report provides a clear insight into the market share analysis of key industry players. Company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, new project launched, recent development analysis are the parameters included in the profile. Electrophysiology (EP) catheters by type can be categorized into Diagnostic EP Catheter (Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters, Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters, and Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters) and Ablation EP Catheter (RF EP Ablation Catheters, Cryoablation EP Catheters, Laser Ablation Systems, and Microwave Ablation).

Key Product Types:

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters



Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

Key Regions:

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors:

APT Medical



Biosense Webster



Biotronik



Boston Scientific



CathRx Ltd



Japan Lifeline



Lepu Medical



Medtronic



MicroPort Scientific Corporation



Millar



St. Jude Medical/Abbott Laboratories



Synaptic Medical



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What will the market size be in 2022?



What are the key factors driving the global electrophysiology catheter market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key players in the electrophysiology catheter market?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key players?

