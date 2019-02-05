Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Worth USD 13.07 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global digitally printed wallpaper market is anticipated to reach USD 13.07 billion by 2025 from USD 2.33 billion in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 24.01% from 2017 to 2025. Growing awareness of home decor market is expected to drive the market for the residential and nonresidential segments. Increased construction in the emerging economies, growth in the residential sector and increasing consumer desire for premium home interiors have generated potential growth opportunities for the market.

With the introduction of digitization in the home décor field, the flexibility and individual production capacity of digitally printed wallpapers opens up scope for various experimentations. For instance, the photo and mural wallpapers are gaining an increasing adoption wherein the professionals are integrating unique designs to enhance the interior appeal.

Wallpaper is a cheaper alternative to decorative paint and it has a durability of up to 15 years or more. Professional designers are clubbing the usage of paints and wallpapers to provide better interior look. Mobility of people in the urban areas is increasing resulting in mortgage and house rent increasing. Digitally printed wallpapers offer convenient usage as they are easy to remove and re-install which results in the increasing popularity of the product.

Consistent technological advancements has introduced convenient methods for interior decoration, digitized wallpaper covering being one of them. Inkjet printed wallpapers have very less pixel split which creates proper color and combination. Inkjet printer manufacturers are investing heavily in product development. They are trying to increase the printing speed and quality of inkjet printers. For instance, Canon's subsidiary Océ is working on Inkjet printer development since 2008.

Electrophotography printing consists of two types, dry toner electrophotography printing, and liquid toner electrophotography printing. Printing speed of dry toner is comparatively faster than liquid toner. Customers prefer high quality clear image which can be obtained from inkjet printer. Demand of high pixel and clear wallpaper will drive the inkjet printed wallpaper growth. In 2017, the inkjet wallpaper accounted for about 68% of market share and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.05% from 2017 to 2025.

Application of digitally printed wallpaper in the residential sector is gaining a significant acceptance among consumers. It is estimated to account for more than 75% of the market share in 2017. Major commercial usage is visible in exhibition center, shopping mall, hotel, educational place, to name a few. With the growth of global construction industry in residential and commercial sector, the demand is expected to be driven at a significant rate in the next few years.

Digitally printed wallpapers are made with paper substrate on which the design is coated or sprayed. Sometimes wallpapers are laminated with vinyl or polyvinyl chloride. High end to low-end products are available in the market made with vinyl, nonwoven, fiber, and others. Consumer preference is inclined towards nonwoven substrate, primarily attributed to its wide range of benefits like breathability, wash ability, removal time and tear resistance. Bathroom, kitchen and hallway are the major areas where nonwoven wallpapers are mostly used. Moreover, features such as shrink resistance, lightweight and flexibility make the non-woven substrates the commonly preferred material for the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Global Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market Size and Forecast by Substrate (Vinyl, Nonwoven, Others) by Print Technology (Inkjet, Electrophotography) by End Use (Residential and Non-Residential/ Commercial) And Trend Analysis, 2015 - 2025" at: https://www.hexaresearch.com/research-report/digitally-printed-wallpaper-market

Digitally printed wallpaper industry is marked by the presence of large number of players thereby leading to a fragmented market. Manufacturers are focusing on developing more of nonwoven wallpapers which can be repaired in cases of any damage. For instance, Designer Wallpaper of Europe is providing this facility to their existing customers. Few companies are providing installation services too. Companies are increasing their customer reach through online and offline stores. Most of them are selling their products through online medium to get customer globally.

With the increasing demand for luxury wallpaper, major manufacturers like Muraspec, A.S. Création Tapeten have started increasing their product offerings. For instance, SCANDI - LOKI collection by Muraspec, Colobri and Esprit by A.S. Création Tapeten are introduced in the market. Manufacturers are increasing their market reach by creating different distribution center. In 2017, A.S. Création integrated with a Russian distribution company to sell more German-made wallpaper in Russian market.

Browse related reports by Hexa Research:

- Sports Betting Market - The global sports betting market is likely to witness robust growth in the years to come owing to digital revolution in the sports industry. Consumers can have easy access to several online betting platforms due to high internet penetration and rapid development of digital platforms.

- Furniture Market - The global furniture market is expected to witness substantial growth in coming years due to rapid infrastructure development. Growth of real estate and hospitality sector, and rising demand for luxury and premium furniture are also likely to drive the market in the years to come.

- Outdoor Advertising Market - The global outdoor advertising market is expected to witness steady growth in the coming years owing to associated advantages, such as immediate brand awareness and wider reach. In addition, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development is expected to support market growth.

- Smartphone Accessories Market - The global smartphone accessories market is expected to witness significant growth in coming years owing to increasing purchasing power of individuals, high adoption of smartphones, and their ability to provide effective digital connectivity. Delicate and vulnerable nature of lightweight smartphones has increased the need for protecting them from physical damage.

Hexa Research has segmented the digitally printed wallpaper market report based on substrate, technology, end-use and region:-

- Segmentation by Substrate

Vinyl

Nonwoven

Others

- Segmentation by Technology

Inkjet

Electrophotography

- Segmentation by End Use

Residential

Non Residential/Commercial

- Segmentation by Region

North America

- U.S.

Europe

- UK

Asia Pacific

- China

- India

Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Central & South America

- Key players analyzed

A.S. Création Tapeten

Muraspec Decorative Solutions

Graham & Brown

MX Display Ltd

Flavor Paper

Hollywood Monster

The Printed Wallpaper Company

Moonavoor sisustus OÜ

Tapetenfabrik Gebr.

Rasch GmbH & Co.

EXCEL WALL INTERIORS

About Hexa Research

Hexa Research is a market research and consulting organization, offering industry reports, custom research and consulting services to a host of key industries across the globe. We offer comprehensive business intelligence in the form of industry reports which help our clients obtain clarity about their business environment and enable them to undertake strategic growth initiatives.

Contact:

Michelle T.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Hexa Research

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-800-489-3075

Email: sales@hexaresearch.com

Web: https://www.hexaresearch.com/