Edison Investment Research - Travel & Leisure - PPHE Hotel Group: PPHE has hit the spot yet again with Q4 rate-led RevPAR growth of c 8% (our estimate), which is a marked acceleration on the previous nine months. Driven by a strong holiday season in London, the company's major profit source, and by encouraging early returns on its key Victoria Amsterdam renovations, this is impressive, given a demanding comparative. On course to meet management's 2018 expectations (results due c 28 February), PPHE looks also to be coping with Brexit uncertainty (Q119 bookings are good according to management), while longer-term growth reflects a £190m investment programme with key projects in the Netherlands and London well in hand. Expansion remains on the cards, even if management is reluctant to pay up, viz the recent London Grange deal (1,300 rooms) at c £750,000 per key.ISIN: GG00B1Z5FH87

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...