The "World Dental Oral Health Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World Dental and Oral Health Congress is the premier occasion intended for International Dental and Oral well-being experts that brings together a unique and international mix of experts, researchers and decision makers both from academia and industry across the globe to encourage the dispersal and use of exploration discoveries identified with oral well-being and the collaborations in the middle of oral and systemic well-being.

The gathering welcomes members from every university, clinical test foundations and symptomatic organizations to contribute their expedition rendezvous on all parts of this rapidly spreading field and subsequently, giving a demonstration of the most contemporary dental procedures.

Agenda

8.30 AM

Registration Refreshments

9.30 AM

Inauguration Welcome Speech

10:00 AM

Keynote: Minimally Invasive Dentistry

Minimally Invasive Dentistry Prof Avijit Banerjee Kings College London

11:00 AM

Morning Coffee Break with Refreshments

Exhibition Poster Viewing

11.30 AM

Keynote: Periodontitis

Periodontitis Dr Amit Patel, Periodontist International Speaker

12.30 PM

3 Course Lunch Buffet

Exhibition Poster Viewing

1.30 PM

Keynote: Aesthetic Dentistry

Aesthetic Dentistry Dr Rogieh Ilaty, London's Celebrity Dentist Smile Specialist

2:30 PM

Orthodontics Lectures

03:00 PM

Afternoon Tea Break with Refreshments

Exhibition Poster Viewing

3.30 PM

Keynote: Orthodontics

Orthodontics Dr Cesare Luzi, International

Keynote Speaker Award Winner

4.30 PM

Keynote: Digital Implantology

Digital Implantology Dr Marco Tallarico International Speaker Implantologist

5.00 PM

End of Conference

