The "World Dental Oral Health Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
World Dental and Oral Health Congress is the premier occasion intended for International Dental and Oral well-being experts that brings together a unique and international mix of experts, researchers and decision makers both from academia and industry across the globe to encourage the dispersal and use of exploration discoveries identified with oral well-being and the collaborations in the middle of oral and systemic well-being.
The gathering welcomes members from every university, clinical test foundations and symptomatic organizations to contribute their expedition rendezvous on all parts of this rapidly spreading field and subsequently, giving a demonstration of the most contemporary dental procedures.
Why Attend Dental and Oral Health Congress?
- Update new skills knowledge trending towards next generation dentistry
- Network with the entire Dental and Oral Health Event Ecosystem
- Great Location for International Branding
- Bigger and better than ever before
- Global Networking Event in London
- A brand new venue in the epicenter of Dental and Oral Health Event
- High Quality International Audience
- An unbeatable Senior Level Speaker Line-Up
Agenda
8.30 AM
- Registration Refreshments
9.30 AM
- Inauguration Welcome Speech
10:00 AM
- Keynote: Minimally Invasive Dentistry
- Prof Avijit Banerjee Kings College London
11:00 AM
- Morning Coffee Break with Refreshments
- Exhibition Poster Viewing
11.30 AM
- Keynote: Periodontitis
- Dr Amit Patel, Periodontist International Speaker
12.30 PM
- 3 Course Lunch Buffet
- Exhibition Poster Viewing
1.30 PM
- Keynote: Aesthetic Dentistry
- Dr Rogieh Ilaty, London's Celebrity Dentist Smile Specialist
2:30 PM
- Orthodontics Lectures
03:00 PM
- Afternoon Tea Break with Refreshments
- Exhibition Poster Viewing
3.30 PM
- Keynote: Orthodontics
- Dr Cesare Luzi, International
- Keynote Speaker Award Winner
4.30 PM
- Keynote: Digital Implantology
- Dr Marco Tallarico International Speaker Implantologist
5.00 PM
- End of Conference
