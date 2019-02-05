sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 5

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 5, 2019

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), subject to performance conditions determined by the Remuneration Committee and Remuneration Committee discretion, as set out below.

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMRDATE OF AWARDSHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Ben van BeurdenFebruary 1, 2019RDSA194,625
Jessica UhlFebruary 1, 2019RDS.A49,927
John AbbottFebruary 1, 2019RDSB55,000
Harry BrekelmansFebruary 1, 2019RDSA55,000
Andrew BrownFebruary 1, 2019RDSB55,000
Ronan CassidyFebruary 1, 2019RDSB47,000
Donny ChingFebruary 1, 2019RDSA41,000
Maarten WetselaarFebruary 1, 2019RDSA55,000

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price27.20
Volume194,625
Total5,293,800.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
194,625
27.20
5,293,800.00
Date of transactionFebruary 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Jessica
Last Name(s)Uhl
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA American Depository Shares (RDS.A)
Identification CodeUS7802592060
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyUSD
Price62.84
Volume49,927
Total3,137,412.68
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
49,927
62.84
3,137,412.68
Date of transactionFebruary 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)John
Last Name(s)Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
Price23.85
Volume55,000
Total1,311,750.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
55,000
23.85
1,311,750.00
Date of transactionFebruary 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price27.20
Volume55,000
Total1,496,000.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
55,000
27.20
1,496,000.00
Date of transactionFebruary 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
Price23.85
Volume55,000
Total1,311,750.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
55,000
23.85
1,311,750.00
Date of transactionFebruary 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
Price23.85
Volume47,000
Total1,120,950.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
47,000
23.85
1,120,950.00
Date of transactionFebruary 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price27.20
Volume41,000
Total1,115,200.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
41,000
27.20
1,115,200.00
Date of transactionFebruary 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Maarten
Last Name(s)Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
Price27.20
Volume55,000
Total1,496,000.00
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
55,000
27.20
1,496,000.00
Date of transactionFebruary 1, 2019
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

