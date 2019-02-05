Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

ZEAL Network SE (-) ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05-Feb-2019 / 13:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ZEAL Network SE: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them* *1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated* Title: Mr First name: Jonas Last name(s): Mattsson *2. Reason for the notification* _a) Position / status_ Member of the management team _b) Initial notification__/amendment_ Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor _a) Name_ ZEAL Network SE _b) LEI_ 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 *4. Details of the transaction(s)* _a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code_ Type: Clearstream Interests ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 _b) Nature of the transaction_ Buy of Clearstream Interests _c) Price(s) and volume(s)_ *Price(s)* *Volume(s)* *Total* 22.500 EUR 2,000 45,000.00 EUR _d) Aggregated information_ *Price* *Aggregated volume* *Total* 22.500 EUR 2,000 45,000.00 EUR _e) Date of the transaction_ 2019-02-05 _f) Place of the transaction_ Name: Xetra MIC: XETR ISIN: GB00BHD66J44 Category Code: DSH TIDM: - LEI Code: 391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 Sequence No.: 7370 EQS News ID: 772641 End of Announcement EQS News Service

