MENA, Feb 5, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - WARC, the global authority on advertising and media effectiveness, is today launching the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2019, a search for the best strategic marketing thinking that has driven results in the Middle East and North Africa.Now in its third year, the Prize is free to enter and is open to agencies, brand owners and specialists in any marketing discipline.As well as Gold, Silver and Bronze accolades, the Grand Prix for the best overall paper will receive USD$7,000, while three Special Awards will be presented with USD$1,000 each in recognition of specific areas of excellence:- The Research Excellence Award for the best use of research in the development of strategic ideas.- The Brand Rebel Award for the best example of a campaign departing from category norms.- The Local Hero Award for the best example of a challenger brand from the MENA region using smart marketing strategy to take on bigger competitors.Lucy Aitken, Managing Editor, Case Studies, WARC, says: "The aim of the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy is to showcase the region's most successful marketing strategies, highlighting breakthrough ideas that solve clients' problems and provide a base for future growth."The 2019 awards will be chaired by Ozge Zoralioglu, Chief Marketing Officer, Yum! Brands / KFC MENAPak and Turkey.Zoralioglu says: "When there are so many profound conversations about marketing effectiveness, the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy distinctively highlights and empowers the very best in strategic thinking that is driving sales overnight while building brands over time."An eminent judging panel of strategy experts and senior marketers will join Ozge Zoralioglu to judge the submissions. The first judges to be appointed, bringing regional expertise, are:- Ozge Zoralioglu - Chief Marketing Officer, Yum! Brands / KFC MENAPak & Turkey -- Chair of the Judges- Remie Abdo - Head of Strategy, TBWA\RAAD Dubai- Donya Abdulhadi - Director of Strategy, Weber Shandwick MENA- Ahmed Al Sahhaf - General Manager of Marketing Communication, STC- Matthew Butterworth - Managing Director, MullenLowe MENA- Laura Chaibi - Head of Market Intelligence & Syndicate Digital Data, MBC- Ali Cheikhali - Creative Strategist, Google ZOO- Tarek El Kady - Senior Marketing Director, McDonald's Middle East & Africa- Aakriti Goel - Strategic Planning Director, Middle East & Africa, Cheil MEA- Noor Hassanein - Strategy Director, Impact BBDO- Mario Morby - Head of Planning, FP7- Jeremy Paul - MENA Regional Strategy Director, Magna Global- Dana Sarkis - Head of Marketing Science & Growth Strategies, Hearts & Science- Asma Shabab - Consultant, Digital Strategy and Experience, IBM iX- Ziad Skaff - Managing Director, Hall & Partners MENAFull biographies are available at www.warc.com/menaprize/2018judges.info.Additional judges will be announced shortly. The deadline for entries is 16 April 2019. More information on the WARC Prize for MENA Strategy 2019 can be found at www.warc.com/menaprize.prize