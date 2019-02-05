Edison Investment Research - General Industrials - Taronis Technologies: Taronis Technologies (formerly MagneGas) has continued with its "buy-and-build' strategy, recently completing the acquisition of one of the largest remaining independent industrial gas and welding supply distributors in East Texas for $2.5m in cash. Together with the acquisitions completed during 2018, this takes the group closer to achieving its goal of creating a profitable platform for selling metal-cutting gases and associated products. The cash generated from gas sales will be used to help commercialise its proprietary technology for renewable fuel gasification and water decontamination.ISIN: US55939M2008

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...