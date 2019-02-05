Averna Introduces Development Tools to Connect Manufacturing and Test Assets to PTC ThingWorx

The Averna ConnexThing Toolkits accelerate the deployment of IoT solutions with ThingWorx

MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Averna, a Test & Quality Solutions provider and PTC ThingWorx Platinum Partner, announced today the launch of a series of development tools which enable the real-time monitoring of assets. The Averna ConnexThing Toolkits enable customers to quickly connect new and existing manufacturing test assets to PTC's ThingWorx Industrial IoT Platform. Each toolkit targets a specific programming language or test sequencer to accelerate the implementation and deployment of an IoT solution with ThingWorx.

The ConnexThing Toolkit for NI TestStand, which is available for download now, streamlines the connection between TestStand's ready-to-run test management software and ThingWorx's innovative end-to-end IoT platform. It comes complete with templates, data shapes, widgets and dashboard examples that easily link test stations.

The ConnexThing Toolkit for NI TestStand:

Accelerates the integration of ThingWorx with TestStand

Enables easy monitoring of test stations and asset management using the configurable ThingWorx dashboard tool

Orchestrates bi-directional communication

Provides guidance for clean code and architecture

"The Averna ConnexThing Toolkit is the first in a series of new operational technology (OT) solutions designed to help clients gain insight on manufacturing and test processes and deploy Smart Connected Operations," said Jean-Levy Beaudoin, VP Platforms & Innovation for Averna. "By leveraging the power of PTC's ThingWorx Industrial IoT Platform together with our test assembly automation and machine vision expertise, Averna is uniquely qualified to help organizations achieve their digital transformation, enabling further productivity and quality improvement."

"PTC is pleased to have Averna in the PTC Partner Network, allowing for their recognized quality and test expertise to be made readily available to ThingWorx customers," said JP Provencher, VP Manufacturing Strategy and Solutions at PTC. "The ThingWorx extensions they have built help manufacturing companies improve test and quality processes by making them connected, real-time, predictive, and augmented."

Pricing and Availability

The Averna ConnexThing for NI TestStand is available to download now as a free 90-day trial, directly from the PTC Marketplace or Averna website. Please contact us at sales@averna.com or visit the ConnexThing download page.

About Averna

As a global Test & Quality Solution leader, Averna partners with product designers, developers and OEMs to help them achieve higher product quality, accelerate time to market and protect their brands. Founded in 1999, Averna offers specialized expertise and innovative test, vision inspection, precision assembly and automated solutions that deliver substantial technical, financial and market benefits for clients in the aerospace, automotive, consumer, defense, life sciences, semiconductor, telecom and other industries. Averna has offices around the world, numerous industry certifications such as ITAR registration, and is partnered with National Instruments, PTC, Keysight Technologies and JOT Automation. www.averna.com

