Constellium Paris: Constellium supplies aluminium structural components for new Sports Activity Vehicles for the U.S. and international markets

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it is supplying aluminium structural components for new BMW X Model Sports Activity Vehicles. A partner to BMW Group for more than 10 years, Constellium supplies the new BMW X4 and X5 from its plant in White, Georgia.

Constellium provides front Crash Management Systems for both the BMW X4 and X5. The Crash Management System absorbs energy in a collision to protect the occupants and vehicle integrity. Aluminium is the ideal material for these components thanks to its superior energy absorption properties, and it also helps automakers save weight compared to traditional steel systems. In addition, the Crash Management System plays an important role in pedestrian safety. The systems supplied to the BMW Group feature a second smaller bumper beam that helps prevent a pedestrian from falling under the car in the unfortunate event of an impact.

Constellium also supplies the aluminium front rails for the BMW X5, which are part of the vehicle architecture and support the engine. It also serves to absorb energy in the event of a high-speed collision.

"We are very proud to expand our relationship with BMW Group to include the White, Georgia, plant," said Lionel Chapis, General Manager for Constellium's Automotive Structures business. "The facility offers state-of-the-art forming, joining, laser cutting and quality control to meet the high-volume needs of our customers. In 2018, Constellium was honored to be named the State of Georgia's Innovator of the Year at its annual automotive awards."

The White, Georgia, plant opened in 2017 to serve automakers in the Southeast U.S. and now employs 250 team members.

Constellium is a long-time supplier of BMW Group for both rolled products and structural components. Aluminium continues to be a material of choice for automakers to lightweight vehicles for improved fuel economy and lower emissions and is a natural choice for electric vehicles for greater range, longer battery life and crash and intrusion resistance.

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including automotive, aerospace and packaging. Constellium generated €5.2 billion of revenue in 2017.

www.constellium.com