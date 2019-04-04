Constellium Paris: Constellium to Supply Airware Aluminium Solutions to Blue Origin

AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, April 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V. (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it has signed a multi-year contract with the American privately-funded aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight services company, Blue Origin, to support their launch vehicle programs. This agreement helps Constellium confirm its position as a trusted partner in the space industry for the supply of advanced aluminium products and solutions.

This contract is a new milestone in a successful collaboration between the two companies for the supply of high-performance Airware products. Under this agreement, Constellium is to supply Airware aluminium plates and sheets for Blue Origin's massive orbital rocket, New Glenn.

"We expect this new contract to strengthen our position as a key supplier of innovative aluminium solutions for the space industry, and as an industry leader more generally," said Ingrid Joerg, President of Constellium's Aerospace and Transportation business unit. "It helps demonstrate our know-how and expertise to provide tailored products and spurs our ambition to pursue growth in servicing our partners in the space industry."

Constellium will supply Blue Origin with Airware plates and sheets from its manufacturing plants at Issoire, France, and Ravenswood, West Virginia, United States.

