SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global IT Storage Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005527/en/

Global IT Storage Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The recent market trends reveal a high degree of migration of the on-premises data storage to the cloud storage platform done by buyers from a significant proportion of the global organizations. This is acting as one of the primary growth drivers of the category spend momentum. In a bid to modernize the existing IT infrastructure, buyers are adopting physical servers, storage systems, switches, routers, load balancers, and WAN optimization appliances which, in turn, will create substantial requirements for the on-premises storage services and products. However, factors like privacy issues, security threats, and the failure to provide high network bandwidth might impede the category growth in some of the major economies across the globe. Read the Free Sample copy of this IT storage services procurement market intelligence report here!

Currently, the US holds the largest market share which is credited to the early category adoption and the availability of global service providers in the region. The incremental spend done by the defense department of the US government in cloud services is expected to boost the category spend growth rate during the forecast period. The market for IT storage services in APAC is driven by the better accessibility of the internet which is favoring digitization and investments in IT infrastructure.

This IT storage services procurement market report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a profitable procurement strategy for IT storage services. This procurement market intelligence report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance. Not what you are looking for? Request for free customization

"Buyers must ensure that service providers guarantee data segregation in case of multi-tenancy to avoid data loss or unsorted data storage scenarios," says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. "They should also be able to recover data in case of any unprecedented instances of data loss," added Anil.

This IT storage services procurement market report has highlighted the factors to play a vital role in influencing category spend. They include:

Buyers can save costs by engaging in long-term contracts with tested vendors

Service providers face a high threat from M&A and energy price increase

Get the full market intelligence report to know more about the complete scope of this report

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the information technology category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts provide information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: IT storage services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Interested to know more about the scope of our procurement market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our IT storage services procurement market report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for various categories. Now access latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now

Related Reports:

Global SaaS Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Enterprise Application Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190205005527/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us