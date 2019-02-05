Zero latency, Ethernet-based SDVoE platform unites Pro AV products for matrix switching, AV processing and AV over IP

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced LANG AG, Europe's premier systems integrator and visual presentation provider, will demonstrate Software Defined Video Over Ethernet (SDVoE)-based product interoperability at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) in Amsterdam, Feb. 5-9, 2019.

LANG AG Demonstrates Semtech's BlueRiver Platform at ISE (Graphic: Business Wire)

Platform interoperability allows designers and integrators to choose from multiple providers to create systems that best meet their customer's needs. SDVoE network architectures bring the disruptive power of Ethernet to traditional AV signal distribution while offering low latency and high quality imagery. Powered by Semtech's BlueRiver platform, over 150 interoperable SDVoE-based products are now available on the market.

"At ISE 2019 we move to the next step of AV over IP interoperability. This represents the evolution from last year's ISE, where we presented a technical comparison between various 10G and 1G Ethernet-based video distribution systems, to focusing on cross-compatibility this year," said Thomas Wendeler, Image Processing Product Specialist at LANG AG. "In our booth, we will show SDVoE products from different manufacturers working together as one AV over IP signal transmission system. In this setup we will highlight the heart of the whole system Semtech's BlueRiver NT chipset. This chipset is responsible for reaching the level of full interoperability across all encoder and decoders."

The BlueRiver NT chipset series delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers, and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches.

"As one of the world's premier system integrators committed to quality and innovation, LANG AG has firsthand knowledge and experience in industry challenges with interoperability," said Kamran Ahmed, General Manager of BlueRiver products for Semtech's Signal Integrity Products Group. "LANG AG's expertise and status as a trusted, unbiased third-party makes them uniquely positioned to show how BlueRiver technology allows SDVoE-based products from multiple vendors to operate seamlessly together as a platform for AV distribution and signal processing."

Interoperability demonstrations will be featured at both the LANG AG stand 1-H50 and the SDVoE Alliance stand 3-B150.

About LANG AG

Based in Lindlar, Germany, LANG is one of the leading European companies for the rental and sale of visual presentation technology and its peripherals. After successfully starting with slide projection in 1978, the company quickly also became popular with in-house developed solutions. Through continuous research and development, as well as close ties to the market, LANG is always up to date with the newest and best technologies, making the right choices for customers, independent of the manufacturer. The closeness to our suppliers, our valued experience and exchange of information allow us to be amongst the first to have access to the newest products. Two independent companies were founded by LANG in 2017 LANG BARANDAY in Zurich and LANG UK in London. For more information, visit http://www.lang-ag.com/en.

About Semtech's BlueRiver Platform

Semtech's BlueRiver platform, brings the disruptive power of Ethernet to AV signal distribution, forever changing the dynamics of the Pro AV industry by allowing installers and OEMs to replace proprietary AV matrix switches with off-the-shelf Ethernet networks that deliver dramatically better price/performance, flexibility and scalability. The BlueRiver platform delivers a single programmable system on chip (SoC), which can be used to replace traditional AV/KVM extenders, matrix switchers, video wall controllers and windowing processors with a simple network of transmitters, receivers and off-the-shelf Ethernet switches. BlueRiver chipsets are the foundation of SDVoE technology offering zero-latency, uncompressed 4K streaming over standard Ethernet with unique support for HDMI 2.0a and HDR. They also integrate high-fidelity video scaling, windowing and audio downmixing. For more information, visit www.semtech.com/products/professional-av/blueriver.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.

