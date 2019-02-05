Demonstrated built-in functionality and intelligence capable of meeting customer's complex requirements

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announces that the Geneva-Based Maus Frères SA, a global business in manufacturing and retail, known for key brands like Lacoste, Gant, Manor, etc, has selected the CCH Tagetik Consolidation Solution to help them achieve their finance transformation initiative and modernize their Consolidation process.

The management of the "ownerships among company and holdings" is a core requirement for the Maus Freres consolidation process, and CCH Tagetik proved far more flexible and reliable in handling these topics and fixing the gap they had with their previous consolidation system.

A proof of concept phase led by CCH Tagetik specialized partner Satriun Group clinched the selection decision. Workshops with the consolidation department allowed CCH Tagetik to demonstrate the platform's ability to handle complex legal and management consolidations without requiring scripting skills, monthly adjustments or workaround. With CCH Tagetik Maus Frères SA got a complete, scalable, user-friendly environment governed by Finance, allowing them to manage Consolidation from A to Z and leverage latest technology to innovate in the future.

"Reproducing while simplifying our integrated legal and management consolidation processes, without the need of scripts, hard-coded parameters and complex customizations, was key for validating the use of CCH Tagetik for our group consolidation and reporting," said Guillaume Celestin, Head of Finance Controlling, Maus Frères SA.

As a confirmation of the power of the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform as a single and unified solution, Maus Frères SA has selected CCH Tagetik not only for Consolidation but also for Budgeting and Planning in particular for a Real Estate planning and analytics project on top of their new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). CCH Tagetik enables Maus Frères SA to refocus on their strategy with deeper insight and a trusted connection between actuals and planning figures.

"We are convinced that the CCH Tagetik Finance Transformation Platform will modernize significantly our Finance processes," said Jean-Yves Bieri, CFO, Maus Frères SA.

"The use of CCH Tagetik solution for the planning of our Real Estate operations will make my department save precious time on non-value added tasks and strengthen the focus on our core business," said Laurent Poffet, Director Real Estate, Maus Frères SA.

"CCH Tagetik will allow the budget planning of our complex and long lasting construction projects to reconcile seamlessly with yearly accounting figures," confirmed Camille Lachenal, Director Project Management Construction, Maus Frères SA.

"We are pleased to welcome Maus Frères to our growing Swiss customer base," said Manuel Vellutini, EVP Commercial CCH Tagetik. "This choice confirms our capabilities at CCH Tagetik to manage complex processes to empower large organizations to meet present and future requirements and challenges of the Office of Finance."

To learn more about CCH Tagetik go to www.tagetik.com.

