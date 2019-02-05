GAM Holding AG / INVITATION 2018 FULL-YEAR RESULTS GAM HOLDING AG . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Presentation for media, analysts and investors

Thursday 21 February 2019 | From 8:30am (CET) | Zurich

We cordially invite you to join the presentation of GAM's 2018 full-year results which will be held via webcast exclusively and which will take place as follows:

Programme Date Thursday, 21 February 2019 Time 8:30am CET (7:30am GMT, 2:30am EST) Web location www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=2018FYR)

The results will be presented via a webcast by Group CEO David Jacob and Group CFO Richard McNamara.

To join the online presentation, please complete the registration form (https://www.gam.com/en/our-company/investor-relations/2018-Full-Year-Results-Presentation-Webinar?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=2018FYR) by Friday, 15 February 2019. The webcast link will be made available on www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=2018FYR) on the event day.

Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast but only via telephone dial-in. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.

Detailed information on the full-year 2018 results of GAM Holding AG will be available on www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=2018FYR) from 7:00am CET on Thursday, 21 February 2019.

Marc Duckeck

Media Relations

GAM Holding AG



Patrick Zuppiger

Investor Relations

GAM Holding AG Tobias Plangg

Media Relations

GAM Holding AG



Jessica Grassi

Investor Relations

GAM Holding AG

To listen in to the presentation by telephone: UK Free Phone 0800 376 7922 UK Local 0844 571 8892 USA Free Phone 18669661396 Switzerland Free Phone 0800 740 377 Switzerland Local (Bern) 031 580 0059 Germany Free Phone 0800 723 4866 Germany Local (Frankfurt) 0692 443 7351 Participant Std International Dial-In +44 (0) 2071 928000

Please provide the code 5782657 when requested. Please dial-in approximately 10 minutes before the start of the presentation in order to register. Telephone participants will have the opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

Presentation playback: UK National Call 0871 700 0471 UK FreeCall 0808 238 0667 Germany 0302 150 2868 Std International +44 (0) 3333009785

Please enter the code 5782657 when requested. This playback facility will be available after the presentation from 21 February 2019 at 14:30 until 24 February 2019 at 14:30 CET.

To watch the webcast of the presentation:

The webcast will be accessible, both live and as a replay, on www.gam.com (https://www.gam.com/?utm_source=Event&utm_medium=Email&utm_campaign=2018FYR), along with the accompanying presentation slides. Please note that there will be no facility to ask questions via the webcast but only via telephone dial-in. You will need to log in and register prior to the event.

