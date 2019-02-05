Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2019) -MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTCQB: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary hempSMART attended special promotional events for its CBD infused product line during Super Bowl LIII this past weekend. The events included Ray Lewis's "Ray of Hope" Foundation's Gold Jacket for a Purpose event, and a special presentation at the Ice Box Club in Atlanta.

A number of professional athletes, NFL coaches, actors, musicians and other persons of interest attended the events and were given samples of the Company's hempSMART branded products, including hempSMART Brain and hempSMART Pain Cream.

Some of the notable attendees were Ray Lewis, Deion Sanders, Andre Reed, Marshawn Lynch, Tyreek Hill, Larry Fitzgerald, Terrell Owens, Candance Parker, Jon Stewart, Andre Reed, Quincy Jones, Malcolm Jenkins, Von Miller, Brandon Marshall, Eddie George, Adrian Peterson, Maroon 5, and the Backstreet Boys.

CEO of MCOA, Donald Steinberg, stated, "Attending the Super Bowl LIII events this past weekend provided a great opportunity for well-known professional athletes and celebrities to discover how amazing and beneficial our products can be for them. MCOA anticipates that the Company will receive added exposure and an increase in brand awareness by exposing well-known individuals to our products."

MCOA is looking forward to continuing to obtain brand exposure through its involvement at a pre-Oscar event later this month, where the Company expects to give out hempSMART samples to several Hollywood stars.

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

MCOA is a corporation which participates in: (1) product research and development of legal hemp-based consumer products under the brand name "hempSMART", that targets general health and well-being; (2) an affiliate marketing program to promote and sell its legal hemp-based consumer products containing CBD; (3) leasing of real property to separate business entities engaged in the growth and sale of cannabis in those states and jurisdictions where cannabis has been legalized and properly regulated for medicinal and recreations use; and, (4) the expansion of its business into ancillary areas of the legalized cannabis and hemp industry, as the legalized markets and opportunities in this segment mature and develop.

About Our hempSMART Products Containing CBD

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not recognized CBD as a safe and effective drug for any indication. Our products containing CBD derived from industrial hemp are not marketed or sold based upon claims that their use is safe and effective treatment for any medical condition as drugs or dietary supplements subject to the FDA's jurisdiction.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate", "seek", intend", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-12G, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, please visit www.sec.gov.

