Wrap Technologies, Inc.: USA Today: Instead of Shooting, Police Seek New Technology, 'Hands On Compliance'

BolaWrap Suggested as Potential Solution During Training Session on Non-Lethal Force Held by LAPD and Police Executive Research Forum

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 5, 2019 / Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the 'Company') (NASDAQ: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, reported national coverage of the Company and its activities surrounding BolaWrap in a Friday USA Today article highlighting an important training session on non-lethal force attended by top law enforcement officials from around the country.

'At the Thursday session in Los Angeles, various companies touted other new alternatives…such as one called the BolaWrap,' USA Today reported.

Chief Strategy Officer of Wrap Technologies, Don De Lucca, a retired Police Chief of 30+ years and past President of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, was asked to speak about the non-lethal BolaWrap in front of the Police Executive Research Forum and audience of top law enforcement officials.

'There has been tremendous interest in the BolaWrap because it's the only device that restricts mobility without causing pain compliance when dealing with persons suffering from a mental health crisis or being noncompliant,' Chief De Lucca said. 'The pressure on law enforcement executives to come to a solution is greater now more than ever in dealing with persons suffering from mental health crisis. The reality is that the gap in our tools have been clearly identified, and BolaWrap is going to be the solution that makes a difference,' Chief De Lucca added.

Media coverage on the BolaWrap intensified this past weekend, with the device being featured more than 100 times on local TV stations across the United States, and with videos about the device generating more than 1.5 million views on social media.

The full USA Today article can be found here, and an example of one of the viral videos about the BolaWrap circulating social media this past weekend can be found here.

